Kangana Ranaut: Padma Shri honour will shut down those who keep speaking against me

Kangana Ranaut (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday presented the Padma awards at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Among the awardees were Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, and late singer SP Balasubramaniam.

After receiving the honour, actor Kangana Ranaut said that she feels her Padma Shri win is a tight slap to those who judged her and questioned her for publicly raising her voice against several controversial issues.

“I am grateful. When I had started my career at a young age, it took me 8-10 years to taste success. But when I finally became successful, I did not enjoy that but launched myself into other issues. I shunned fairness products, items numbers, working in movies with popular male leads and with production houses. I made more enemies than I made money,” she said in an Instagram video.

She continued, “When I became more aware of the country, I raised my voice against those who try to divide the nation. There are many cases against me, people keep on asking me what do I get by being outspoken, today they have gotten their answer. The honour of Padma Shri will shut down those who keep speaking against me. Jai Hind!”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has just finished shooting for her next Tejas, produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies. The actress plays the character of an Indian Air Force pilot in the film. Her delayed project Dhaakad is also expected to go before cameras soon. Emergency, The Incarnation: Sita, and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda are some of her other upcoming projects.

