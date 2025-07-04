Priyanka Chopra confirms return to Indian cinema with Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu film 'SSMB29'

Quick highlights:
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirms return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29.
- She calls the film not a comeback, but a “homecoming” to India and Bollywood.
- SSMB29 stars Mahesh Babu, with Prithviraj Sukumaran rumoured to play the antagonist.
- The film’s next shooting schedule will take place in Kenya; budget reportedly over £94 million (₹1,000 crore).
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is officially back on Indian screens after several years of focusing on international projects. But for the actor, who has spent the last decade working in Hollywood, this is more than just a comeback. In fact, it is a return to where it all began.
Priyanka Chopra calls 'SSMB29' her homecoming as she reunites with Indian cinemaGetty Images
She misses Hindi films, says filming in India feels like ‘home’
While promoting her Hollywood action-comedy Heads of State, Chopra opened up about her deep connection to Indian cinema. In a recent interview, she said, “I miss Hindi movies, and I miss India so much. I’m working in India this year, and I’m really excited about that.”
The actor, last seen in a Hindi film with The Sky Is Pink (2019), has since taken on major roles in international productions such as The White Tiger and Citadel. But SSMB29 will be her first major Indian theatrical release in years.
Priyanka Chopra teams up with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu for mega film SSMB29Getty Images
SSMB29 to feature Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran
Directed by Baahubali and RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli, SSMB29 is being made on an estimated budget of £94 million (₹1,000 crore), making it one of India’s costliest productions to date. The film stars Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead, and Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to play the antagonist. Rajamouli confirmed that casting is still underway, with only Mahesh Babu officially signed on at the time of the last public update.
Mahesh Babu’s dramatic new look for SSMB 29 sparks a social media frenzy as fans compare him to Mufasa and a Hollywood action hero Getty Images/ Twitter
A globe-trotting adventure with massive scale
The next phase of filming is scheduled in Kenya, with earlier shoots already completed in Hyderabad, including a Holi sequence. Priyanka shared behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram with a caption that read, “With the blessings of Shri Balaji, a new chapter begins.” According to sources, the film will bring together mythology with action and is being likened to an Indian take on Indiana Jones. Sets resembling Varanasi are being built in Ramoji Film City to bring the film’s narrative to life.
SS Rajamouli recreates Varanasi at Ramoji Film City for a key action sequence in SSMB29 Getty Images
Heads of State release and Priyanka’s busy international schedule
While fans await more details about SSMB29, Priyanka’s latest Hollywood project Heads of State premiered on 2 July on Prime Video. The film features her alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in a spy-action comedy set across multiple continents.
For now, though, her Indian fans are thrilled to see her return to home turf, with SSMB29 already among the most anticipated releases in Indian cinema.