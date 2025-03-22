Priyanka Chopra becomes India's highest-paid actress with £2.7M paycheck, beating Deepika & Alia!

Priyanka Chopra has once again rewritten the rules of the Indian film industry. Despite not starring in an Indian movie for six years, she has now become the highest-paid actress in the country. According to reports, she is charging £2.7 million (₹30 crore) for her upcoming film with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. This puts her ahead of Bollywood’s top stars like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor.
Actor salaries in Indian cinema have always been a topic of speculation, but Priyanka’s latest paycheck has confirmed a major shift. Traditionally, male actors dominate the highest-paid list, with stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan earning £9 million (₹100 crore) per film. However, Priyanka’s new deal shows that female actors are closing the gap.
Previously, Deepika Padukone held the title for highest-paid actress, earning £1.8 million (₹20 crore) for Kalki 2898 AD. Alia Bhatt, another leading name, reportedly charges around £1.3 million (₹15 crore) per film. Other top actresses like Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu make around £900K+ (₹10 crore+) or more per project.
Priyanka has been away from Indian films since The Sky Is Pink and before that Jai Gangaajal. Instead of just focusing on Bollywood, she built a strong career in Hollywood, starring in The White Tiger, The Matrix Resurrections, and Amazon Prime’s Citadel, for which she reportedly earned £4 million+ (₹41 crore). She also has Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena lined up for release.
Her return with SS Rajamouli’s untitled project, tentatively named as SSMB29, is a major moment for Indian cinema. The film also marks her comeback to South Indian films after more than two decades. A source close to the project revealed that finalising her role took time because she refused to lower her fee and rightfully so, considering male actors regularly demand much higher amounts.
Apart from acting, Priyanka is a global icon. She is a UNICEF ambassador, producer, and entrepreneur. Her reported net worth of £55 million (₹650 crore) reflects her diverse career spanning Bollywood, Hollywood, and multiple top brand endorsements.
With her return to Indian cinema, he isn’t just making a comeback but also setting a new benchmarks for female actors in Indian films.