Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield quietly confirm relationship with Wimbledon appearance

Quick highlights:

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro stepped out in matching Ralph Lauren looks at Wimbledon 2025.

The couple shared affectionate moments courtside, including hand-holding and a cheek kiss.

They were first linked romantically in February after being spotted at a London play.

The pair may reunite on screen in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film Artificial.

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro made their most public appearance yet as a couple on Sunday, arriving hand-in-hand at Wimbledon 2025 in coordinated white ensembles and sharing subtle yet sweet moments of affection. The actors, who were first rumoured to be dating in February, looked completely in sync as they entered the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on 6 July. Dressed in matching Ralph Lauren outfits, the two smiled for cameras and appeared relaxed throughout the day.

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro arrive hand in hand at Wimbledon in all white Instagram/voguemagazine





Stylish Wimbledon appearance draws attention

Garfield, known for The Amazing Spider-Man, and Top Gun: Maverick star Barbaro sat near Maude Apatow, Charithra Chandran, and Matthew Broome in the VIP area. Fans and onlookers caught glimpses of the pair laughing, chatting, and sharing a quiet kiss on the cheek, a rare public display from Garfield, who’s known for fiercely guarding his privacy.

While they’ve been spotted together multiple times since February, including Hollywood events and casual outings, Wimbledon marked the first time they appeared to fully embrace their couple status in front of the public eye.

Romance rumours started earlier this year

The two were first linked after attending a theatre performance in London in February. A source later confirmed to People that they were indeed dating. Since then, they’ve kept their relationship largely under wraps, choosing not to comment publicly. In May, speculation intensified after both attended events in New York around the same time. While Barbaro walked the Met Gala red carpet solo, Garfield was reportedly waiting for her at The Mark Hotel nearby.

Possible on-screen collaboration in Artificial

Adding to the buzz, Deadline recently reported that Garfield and Barbaro are in talks to star together in Artificial, a new film by Challengers director Luca Guadagnino. When asked about the project during the premiere of her Netflix action-comedy series FUBAR in June, Barbaro stayed tight-lipped but called Guadagnino “one of my favourite directors.”

Pressed specifically about working with Garfield, she laughed and added, “I’m excited to work with the whole cast. It’s going to be a great time.” The statement, while vague, only fuelled anticipation for a joint screen appearance.

Garfield maintains stance on privacy

Despite the public display at Wimbledon, Garfield has consistently drawn boundaries around his personal life. In a 2024 interview, the Oscar-nominated actor reiterated his stance, saying, “I have never, and I won’t ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone, ever.”

He echoed the same sentiment in a 2021 interview, where he spoke about protecting his “right to be ordinary… to get it wrong, to be stupid, to be a person.”

The Hollywood pair appear relaxed and close at Wimbledon 2025 Instagram/voguemagazine





What’s next for the couple?

While the Wimbledon appearance suggests Garfield and Barbaro are growing more comfortable being seen together, they’re keeping things on their terms. Professionally, both have packed schedules. Garfield is set to return to the screen in After the Hunt, which hits cinemas on 10 October. Meanwhile, Barbaro will appear in the crime thriller Crime 101 alongside Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo, slated for release in February 2026.

Whether or not Artificial brings the real-life couple together on screen remains to be seen. But for now, Wimbledon has served as their soft launch, and fans are here for it.