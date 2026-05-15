'The Mandalorian and Grogu' divides critics as 'Star Wars' returns to cinemas

Highlights

First reactions to The Mandalorian and Grogu range from praise to sharp criticism

Some viewers called it a fun return to big-screen Star Wars storytelling

Others described the film as underwhelming and too close in feel to the Disney+ series

The release marks Star Wars’ first cinema outing since 2019

A return years in the making has produced very different reactions

After years away from cinemas, Star Wars has finally returned to the big screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu. Early reactions from members of the film press suggest audiences could be heading into one of the franchise’s more divisive entries.

Some critics praised the film’s lighter tone and adventure-driven approach, arguing it captures a side of Star Wars that can often get buried beneath continuity and franchise mythology. Others felt the transition from television to cinema was less successful, describing the film as visually familiar and lacking narrative ambition.

The varied response arrives at a significant moment for the franchise, which has largely focused on streaming projects in recent years.

Critics split over whether the series has made the leap to film

Positive reactions highlighted the film’s energy and willingness to embrace spectacle over dense franchise storytelling. Some early viewers described it as an entertaining ride that prioritises adventure and introduces unusual locations and creatures across the galaxy.

There was also praise for composer Ludwig Göransson’s score, with several reactions noting musical choices that brought a different atmosphere to the Star Wars universe.

Not everyone was convinced. Some critics argued the film feels closer to an extended episode of The Mandalorian than a standalone cinematic event. Others suggested the story places greater emphasis on expanding the world than developing its characters.

There was also criticism directed at Rotta the Hutt, voiced by Jeremy Allen White, with some viewers questioning the character’s execution and role within the film.

The film arrives at a pivotal time for Star Wars

The film continues the story of Pedro Pascal’s bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young companion Grogu. Set after the fall of the Empire, the story follows a galaxy still dealing with scattered Imperial forces while the New Republic attempts to establish order.

Directed by Jon Favreau, who created The Mandalorian television series, the film also features Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. Favreau co-wrote the screenplay alongside Noah Kloor and Dave Filoni.

The Mandalorian and Grogu also carries wider importance for the franchise. It is the first Star Wars film to reach cinemas since The Rise of Skywalker in 2019 and arrives following major changes behind the scenes at Lucasfilm.

With reactions ranging from “thrilling adventure” to “one of the weakest Star Wars films”, audiences may soon decide where the latest chapter belongs in the galaxy’s long history.