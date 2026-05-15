Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

'The Mandalorian and Grogu' divides critics as 'Star Wars' returns to cinemas

Some viewers called it a fun return to big-screen Star Wars storytelling

The Mandalorian and Grogu

Some felt the transition from television to cinema was less successful

X/ Lulamaybelle
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 15, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • First reactions to The Mandalorian and Grogu range from praise to sharp criticism
  • Some viewers called it a fun return to big-screen Star Wars storytelling
  • Others described the film as underwhelming and too close in feel to the Disney+ series
  • The release marks Star Wars’ first cinema outing since 2019

A return years in the making has produced very different reactions

After years away from cinemas, Star Wars has finally returned to the big screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu. Early reactions from members of the film press suggest audiences could be heading into one of the franchise’s more divisive entries.

Some critics praised the film’s lighter tone and adventure-driven approach, arguing it captures a side of Star Wars that can often get buried beneath continuity and franchise mythology. Others felt the transition from television to cinema was less successful, describing the film as visually familiar and lacking narrative ambition.

The varied response arrives at a significant moment for the franchise, which has largely focused on streaming projects in recent years.

Critics split over whether the series has made the leap to film

Positive reactions highlighted the film’s energy and willingness to embrace spectacle over dense franchise storytelling. Some early viewers described it as an entertaining ride that prioritises adventure and introduces unusual locations and creatures across the galaxy.

There was also praise for composer Ludwig Göransson’s score, with several reactions noting musical choices that brought a different atmosphere to the Star Wars universe.

Not everyone was convinced. Some critics argued the film feels closer to an extended episode of The Mandalorian than a standalone cinematic event. Others suggested the story places greater emphasis on expanding the world than developing its characters.

There was also criticism directed at Rotta the Hutt, voiced by Jeremy Allen White, with some viewers questioning the character’s execution and role within the film.

The film arrives at a pivotal time for Star Wars

The film continues the story of Pedro Pascal’s bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young companion Grogu. Set after the fall of the Empire, the story follows a galaxy still dealing with scattered Imperial forces while the New Republic attempts to establish order.

Directed by Jon Favreau, who created The Mandalorian television series, the film also features Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. Favreau co-wrote the screenplay alongside Noah Kloor and Dave Filoni.

The Mandalorian and Grogu also carries wider importance for the franchise. It is the first Star Wars film to reach cinemas since The Rise of Skywalker in 2019 and arrives following major changes behind the scenes at Lucasfilm.

With reactions ranging from “thrilling adventure” to “one of the weakest Star Wars films”, audiences may soon decide where the latest chapter belongs in the galaxy’s long history.

star warsreviewcriticismthe mandalorian

Related News

Asif Khan Planet Omar
Entertainment

Asif Khan: Planet Omar gives British Muslims a voice on stage

atiha-sen-gupta
Entertainment

Atiha Sen Gupta's landmark play returns to Tara Theatre

Nitin-Ganatra-asian-artists
Entertainment

Nitin Ganatra: South Asian stories still have to prove their commercial worth

More For You

Drake celebrity lyrics

Drake has surprise-released three albums: Iceman, Maid of Honour and Habibti

Getty Images

Drake’s new albums turn into a celebrity roll call as Kendrick, Rihanna, BTS and more enter the lyrics

Highlights

  • Drake has surprise-released three albums: Iceman, Maid of Honour and Habibti
  • Fans are focusing on celebrity mentions and apparent lyrical jabs across the projects
  • Names linked to the albums include Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, BTS, A$AP Rocky and DJ Khaled
  • The releases mark Drake’s first studio albums since his high-profile feud with Kendrick Lamar

Three albums arrived at once, but the talking points quickly shifted elsewhere

Drake returned with an unusually ambitious release strategy on Friday, unveiling not one but three albums: Iceman, Maid of Honour and Habibti. While the scale of the release attracted immediate attention, listeners quickly began concentrating on another familiar feature of Drake’s music: the people mentioned in his lyrics.

Across the projects, fans have identified references to musicians, celebrities, athletes and internet personalities, continuing a pattern that has long followed the rapper’s releases. Online discussion moved rapidly from tracklists and collaborations to theories about who Drake was addressing and why.

Keep ReadingShow less