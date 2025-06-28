Prada finally acknowledges Kolhapuri chappals inspired 2026 sandals after Indian backlash over Milan show

Pride is about honouring those who came before us and ensuring our stories are not lost Instagram / elladverma

What does Pride Month mean to you?

Given the struggles and hardships the LGBTQ+ community has faced, it is only fair that we take this time to honour our stories. For me, the best part of Pride is the conversations and representation it brings. Even if

it is sometimes reduced to marketing or tokenism, the community is being acknowledged. That visibility helps those who may not have the courage to come out yet feel represented. Pride is about honouring those who came before us and ensuring our stories are not lost.

How did lockdown influence your decision to embrace your identity and share it publicly?

Those were difficult times for everyone, but I was fortunate to have my family around and healthy. Lockdown made me realise the fragility of life. It helped me understand that I no longer wanted to live a lie. Being at home kept me away from school, relatives and opinions – that gave me the space to start expressing myself on social media.

Was there a pivotal moment when you realised the importance of being visible and authentic?

The arts were my escape. Whenever I got on stage, I told myself I was good at what I did, even if I was being bullied or felt uncomfortable at home. But one day, the discomfort with myself became overwhelming – I got on stage and forgot my lines. That had never happened to me before. In that moment, it hit me that hiding my identity was costing me too much. That was the moment I came out to my mum.

What challenges have you faced in the fashion industry as a trans model?

Honestly, a lot of garments are not designed for the average cisgender woman, let alone a transgender woman. With my body type, it is often difficult to find clothes that fit well or make me feel comfortable. It has been a journey of accepting that my body is different and not everyone caters to it. I have had to embrace that as part of my story.

How have you learnt to navigate that space?

It is about trusting yourself, knowing your body and what suits it. I have learnt to speak up when something is not working, whether it is makeup or styling. I know what enhances my features, and that confidence makes a shoot successful. Over time, I have stopped mincing words on set. Feeling confident in how I look is 90 per cent of the job.

How do you feel about being recognised as a model who is transgender versus being labelled a transgender model?

My identity is not something I hide or feel ashamed of – I take pride in it. But I am also aware that it is sacred. I do not feel the need to bring it up unless it is relevant. If a job or campaign centres on that identity, I am happy to speak about it. But when my gender is unnecessarily

highlighted, I draw the line. I am a model who happens to be transgender, not a “transgender model”. Orientation should never come before occupation.

What can the fashion and content industries do to better support transgender individuals?

Ideally, we need new rules and inclusive product design. But realistically, the most important first step is representation. You cannot make meaningful change without representation in mainstream media. That is how you create space, shift narratives, and make inclusion more than a trend.

How do you take care of your mental well-being in the face of challenges like rejection?

It is an ongoing process – none of us is immune to the pain of rejection. But it is about reminding yourself that your worth does not lie in booking a show, securing a deal, or finding a partner. You are whole in yourself, not in your achievements.

How do you hope transgender representation evolves in the future?

Representation is improving, but often it is still tied to a sense of shock, as if having a trans character is automatically a plot point. What I would love to see is

trans stories being told as simply human stories, not with a “transgender” label attached. The long-term goal is for trans identities to be treated as standard, not sensationalised.

