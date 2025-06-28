Skip to content
Prada finally acknowledges Kolhapuri chappals inspired 2026 sandals after Indian backlash over Milan show

Prada expresses willingness to engage with Indian artisan communities following criticism over design origins.

Prada 2026 sandals

Prada acknowledges Indian influence behind its Spring Summer 2026 men’s footwear

Instagram/prada/iStock
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 28, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Quick highlights:

• Prada confirms Indian roots behind 2026 ‘leather sandals’ after controversy
• Indian artisans and officials accused the brand of cultural appropriation
• The footwear resembles traditional Kolhapuri chappals with GI status
• Prada says designs are still in development and open to dialogue with India

Italian fashion label Prada has officially acknowledged that its Spring/Summer 2026 menswear collection includes footwear inspired by India’s traditional Kolhapuri chappals. The statement came after mounting criticism from Indian artisans and industry leaders, who claimed the brand showcased the design at Milan Fashion Week without recognising its origins.

Prada 2026 sandalsPrada confirms Kolhapuri chappals inspired its 2026 Milan collectionInstagram/prada


Prada responds to Kolhapuri chappal row

In a letter addressed to Lalit Gandhi, President of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA), Prada’s CSR head Lorenzo Bertelli confirmed the sandals were influenced by Indian craftsmanship. The fashion house admitted that the open-toe leather sandals presented on the Milan runway drew from the centuries-old Kolhapuri style, traditionally made by artisans in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Prada 2026 sandalsKolhapuri chappals have been crafted for centuries and received GI tag in 2019 iStock


The controversy erupted after Prada described the footwear simply as “leather sandals” in its show notes, omitting any reference to India. This led to accusations of cultural appropriation and disregard for artisans' rights. BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik also led a group of Kolhapuri chappal makers to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging government action to protect their Geographical Indication (GI) status.


No production yet, says Prada, as India seeks fair credit

Prada clarified that the sandals shown were part of an early-stage design process and have not been confirmed for mass production. “None of the pieces are finalised or approved for commercial use,” Bertelli wrote.


MACCIA, in its communication, called for proper acknowledgement and possible collaboration or compensation for Indian artisans. The organisation stressed that Kolhapuri chappals are not just heritage products but also vital to the livelihoods of thousands of families.

In response, Bertelli assured Prada’s commitment to ethical design, cultural respect, and further engagement with Indian artisan communities. He also welcomed the opportunity for open dialogue on potential partnerships.


The Kolhapuri chappal, awarded GI status in 2019, is a symbol of regional identity and craftsmanship. As global fashion continues to borrow from traditional cultures, this case may set the tone for how brands address ownership, recognition, and respect.

cultural appropriationindian craftsmanshipkolhapuri chappalsprada

