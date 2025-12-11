Prada partners with Indian artisans after sandals controversy

Highlights

Italian luxury fashion house Prada has transformed a cultural appropriation controversy into a partnership with Indian artisans, announcing plans to produce 2,000 pairs of limited-edition sandals inspired by traditional Kolhapuri chappals, with each pair retailing at around 800 euros (approximately$930).

The collaboration comes six months after Prada faced widespread criticism for showcasing sandals resembling 12th-century Indian footwear at a Milan fashion show. Images of the design went viral on social media, sparking outrage from Indian craftspeople and politicians who accused the brand of cultural appropriation.

Prada subsequently acknowledged its design drew inspiration from ancient Indian styles and initiated discussions with artisan communities.

The sandals will be manufactured in Maharashtra and Karnataka under an agreement with two state-backed organisations, Sant Rohidas Leather Industries and Charmakar Development Corporation (LIDCOM) and Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation (LIDKAR) which promote India's leather heritage.

Artisan empowerment initiative

"We'll mix the original manufacturer's standard capabilities with our manufacturing techniques," said Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada's chief marketing officer and head of corporate social responsibility, in an interview with Reuters.

Bertelli, the eldest son of Prada founders Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli, added "We want to be a multiplier of awareness for these chappals."

The collection will launch in February 2026 across 40 Prada stores worldwide and through online channels.

A three-year partnership, currently being finalised, will establish training programmes for local artisans both in India and at Prada's Academy in Italy.

Chappals, traditionally handcrafted by people from marginalised communities in Maharashtra and Karnataka, face threats from cheap imitations and declining demand.

Artisans hope the collaboration will boost incomes, attract younger generations to the craft, and preserve cultural heritage.

Prerna Deshbhratar, LIDCOM managing director told Reuters " Once Prada endorses this craft as a luxury product, definitely the domino effect will work and result in increasing demand for the craft".

Bertelli confirmed the project and training programme would cost "several million euros" and that artisans would receive fair remuneration.

However, he stated that Prada, which opened its first beauty store in Delhi this year, has no immediate plans to expand retail clothing shops or establish factories in India, though this could be reconsidered in three to five years