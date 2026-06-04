Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Jeremy Clarkson’s toughest farm decision yet leaves him in tears on 'Clarkson’s Farm'

One of the original sows bought three years ago is among the animals leaving

Jeremy Clarkson

The scenes offer one of the most personal moments of Clarkson’s Farm so far

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 04, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Clarkson parts with one of his favourite parts of life at Diddly Squat Farm
  • Financial pressures force the removal of the farm’s pig herd
  • Emotional scenes unfold in the latest episodes of Clarkson’s Farm
  • One of the original sows bought three years ago is among the animals leaving

When love for the farm meets financial reality

Jeremy Clarkson has faced crop failures, planning disputes and endless red tape on Clarkson’s Farm, but the latest series sees him make one of his most difficult decisions yet.

The Prime Video show, which follows Clarkson’s efforts to run Diddly Squat Farm in the Cotswolds, returns with an emotional storyline centred on the pigs he has often described as his favourite part of farm life.

In episode four of the newly released fifth series, Clarkson is forced to confront the economics of the pig operation after being told the herd is not producing enough meat to remain financially viable.

Speaking to land agent Charlie Ireland, Clarkson admits he adores the animals and enjoys spending time with them every day. However, he acknowledges that Diddly Squat is ultimately a business and the pigs no longer make financial sense.

Emotional goodbye to beloved pigs

The decision means all of the pigs must leave the farm, with no new piglets arriving to replace them.

As the animals are loaded into trailers, Clarkson appears visibly upset. The moment is made even more difficult because one of the pigs leaving is among the original sows purchased when the venture began three years ago.

Reflecting on the farewell, Clarkson says this group was particularly hard to part with, highlighting the bond he had formed with the animals over the years.

A stark reminder of farming’s challenges

Farm contractor Kaleb Cooper attempts to reassure Clarkson, telling him the move is for the greater good of the farm. Yet Clarkson makes clear that understanding the business logic does little to lessen the sadness of the moment.

A light-hearted exchange with trailer driver Jess briefly eases the mood when she jokes that he can cry after she leaves. Clarkson insists he will not, though the emotion of the occasion is evident.

The scenes offer one of the most personal moments of Clarkson’s Farm so far, illustrating the difficult choices farmers are often forced to make when emotional attachments collide with financial realities.

financial crisisemotional videojeremy clarksonclarkson's farm latest episode
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Waleed-Akhtar-esh-alladi
Entertainment

Waleed Akhtar says The P Word more relevant than ever

Asif Khan Planet Omar
Entertainment

Asif Khan: Planet Omar gives British Muslims a voice on stage

atiha-sen-gupta
Entertainment

Atiha Sen Gupta's landmark play returns to Tara Theatre

More For You

Janhvi Kapoor climbs 3,550 steps barefoot to Tirumala temple as 'Peddi' opens to strong reviews

Early audience reactions and reviews have highlighted Ram Charan’s performance

X/ changuxmangu-Mukil_Vardhanan

Janhvi Kapoor climbs 3,550 steps barefoot to Tirumala temple as 'Peddi' opens to strong reviews

Highlights

  • Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirumala temple on the morning of Peddi's release
  • The actor completed the 3,550-step climb barefoot before offering prayers
  • Early reactions have praised Ram Charan’s performance in the sports drama
  • The film opened amid packed theatres and large-scale fan celebrations

A release day that began with prayer

While thousands of fans gathered outside cinemas for the release of Peddi, Janhvi Kapoor spent the morning on a very different journey.

The actor climbed the 3,550 steps leading to the Tirumala temple in Tirupati barefoot before seeking blessings ahead of the film’s release. Accompanied by her aunt, actor Maheshwari, Kapoor was seen beginning the trek from the Alipiri footpath in videos shared online.

Keep ReadingShow less