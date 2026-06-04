Jeremy Clarkson’s toughest farm decision yet leaves him in tears on 'Clarkson’s Farm'

Highlights

Clarkson parts with one of his favourite parts of life at Diddly Squat Farm

Financial pressures force the removal of the farm’s pig herd

Emotional scenes unfold in the latest episodes of Clarkson’s Farm

One of the original sows bought three years ago is among the animals leaving

When love for the farm meets financial reality

Jeremy Clarkson has faced crop failures, planning disputes and endless red tape on Clarkson’s Farm, but the latest series sees him make one of his most difficult decisions yet.

The Prime Video show, which follows Clarkson’s efforts to run Diddly Squat Farm in the Cotswolds, returns with an emotional storyline centred on the pigs he has often described as his favourite part of farm life.

In episode four of the newly released fifth series, Clarkson is forced to confront the economics of the pig operation after being told the herd is not producing enough meat to remain financially viable.

Speaking to land agent Charlie Ireland, Clarkson admits he adores the animals and enjoys spending time with them every day. However, he acknowledges that Diddly Squat is ultimately a business and the pigs no longer make financial sense.

Emotional goodbye to beloved pigs

The decision means all of the pigs must leave the farm, with no new piglets arriving to replace them.

As the animals are loaded into trailers, Clarkson appears visibly upset. The moment is made even more difficult because one of the pigs leaving is among the original sows purchased when the venture began three years ago.

Reflecting on the farewell, Clarkson says this group was particularly hard to part with, highlighting the bond he had formed with the animals over the years.

A stark reminder of farming’s challenges

Farm contractor Kaleb Cooper attempts to reassure Clarkson, telling him the move is for the greater good of the farm. Yet Clarkson makes clear that understanding the business logic does little to lessen the sadness of the moment.

A light-hearted exchange with trailer driver Jess briefly eases the mood when she jokes that he can cry after she leaves. Clarkson insists he will not, though the emotion of the occasion is evident.

The scenes offer one of the most personal moments of Clarkson’s Farm so far, illustrating the difficult choices farmers are often forced to make when emotional attachments collide with financial realities.