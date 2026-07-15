Priyanka Chopra drops biggest hint yet about her role in SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi'

Highlights

Priyanka Chopra has shared a fresh update on her role in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.

The actress revealed she has been working on the film for around 14 months.

Varanasi marks her return to Indian cinema after an eight-year gap.

Priyanka Chopra has offered her biggest clue yet about her role in SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated Varanasi, teasing fans with a glimpse of the action while keeping key details of her character under wraps.

Appearing on the Hey Jonas podcast alongside Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, the actor reflected on the ambitious scale of the project, her long journey with the film and what audiences can expect when it reaches cinemas next year.

Priyanka teases action-packed role

Speaking about the film, Priyanka revealed she has been working on Varanasi for around 14 months, noting that Rajamouli is known for taking time to bring his vision to life.

"I have been working on it for about 14 months now. But SS Rajamouli is known to take that kind of time to make movies," she said.

While refusing to reveal details about her character, Priyanka did offer one intriguing hint.

"I do so many amazing slow-motion jumps in it and that's all I can say about it," she said, describing Varanasi as an epic adventure that travels across the world and through time.

Rajamouli's vision unlike anything before

Priyanka also praised the filmmaker's storytelling, saying the project stands apart from anything she has worked on previously.

In an earlier interview with Variety, she described Varanasi as unlike any film in her career, adding that the story spans multiple locations, including Antarctica, and showcases Rajamouli's distinctive large-scale vision.

"He creates worlds that are so larger than life, and nobody has the vision that he does," she said.

Return to Indian cinema after eight years

Directed by SS Rajamouli and written by Vijayendra Prasad, Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj and Priyanka Chopra. The film blends mythology, Indian folklore and science fiction, including time travel, in a globe-spanning adventure.

The project marks Priyanka's first Indian film in eight years. She has previously revealed that one of her conditions before signing the film was that it should include a dance sequence.

"I was like, 'Listen, I'm coming back to Indian movies. I have to do a dance song. You have to make me dance,'" she recalled, adding that one intricately choreographed sequence has already been filmed while another is yet to be shot.

Varanasi is scheduled to release in cinemas in April next year.