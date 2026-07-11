Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana locks its biggest reveal yet. Here's when

The makers have confirmed July 24 as the worldwide release date for the Ramayana trailer.

The film is also set to be showcased at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

Ramayana: Part I is scheduled to hit theatres during Diwali 2026.

The makers of Ramayana have confirmed that the film's much-awaited trailer will premiere worldwide on July 24, setting the stage for the global rollout of one of Indian cinema's biggest productions.

The Ramayana trailer announcement comes ahead of the film's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, where producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash are expected to appear for an exclusive panel. According to the Comic-Con schedule, the film will be showcased on July 23 (July 24 IST) in Ballroom 20, one of the event's largest venues.

In a statement shared on social media, the makers said the Ramayana has inspired generations through its ideals of dharma, courage and compassion, adding that the epic is now beginning "a new journey" on a scale never attempted before in Indian cinema.

A global stage for an Indian epic

Industry reports had earlier suggested that the trailer would debut in India on July 18 at a launch event in Delhi. The makers have now confirmed July 24 as the official worldwide premiere date.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part adaptation features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, along with Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Sheeba Chaddha and Adinath Kothare in key roles.

The film's music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman.

Ramayana is being produced as a two-part adaptation of the ancient Indian epic and is reportedly being made on a budget exceeding ₹4,000 crore.

Producer Namit Malhotra had earlier reportedly said the team was working to honour the epic with the responsibility it deserves and was committed to bringing the story to audiences on the biggest screens possible.

Ramayana: Part I is scheduled for a theatrical release during Diwali 2026, while Part II is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.