‘Ramayana’ teaser drops as Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi lead Nitesh Tiwari’s epic saga

Quick highlights:

The teaser offers the first look at Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravan.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana will release in two parts during Diwali 2026 and 2027.

The film features music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman and action by Hollywood stunt legends.

With a reported budget of £78 million (₹835 crore), it’s the most expensive Indian film to date.

The much-awaited teaser for Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Ravan, is finally out, though viewers will have to wait longer to see actual scenes from the film. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the teaser opts for a stylised introduction to the mythological world rather than full footage, with only fleeting glimpses of the lead characters revealed at the very end.

Ramayana teaser out featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash Youtube Screengrab





A grand reveal without footage

The nearly three-minute teaser introduces the film’s mythological backdrop, tracing the cosmic balance maintained by Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. It culminates in the visual build-up of the Ram-Ravan conflict, described as “the war to end all wars.” Viewers get a few seconds of Ranbir as Ram and Yash as Ravan, but no narrative footage yet.

Fans noticed the teaser’s stylistic similarity to the Game of Thrones title credits, with scrolling names and grandeur, rather than traditional scene previews. The glimpse was launched across multiple Indian cities and even showcased at Times Square, clearly indicating the producers’ international ambitions for the film.

Big names, big budget

With a budget of £78 million (₹835 crore), Ramayana is now the costliest Indian film ever made, surpassing Kalki 2898 AD and Adipurush. Alongside Ranbir and Yash, the film stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Yash, also co-producing the film, recently said Ravan was the only character he would have agreed to play in a mythological story. “There’s vast scope to present him in a very different way,” he shared in a media interaction.





Music and action from global legends

Adding to the project’s scale are composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, scoring the film together. Zimmer, known for Inception and Interstellar, brings global texture to the soundtrack, along with Rahman’s spiritual depth.

Stunt choreography will be led by Terry Notary (Avatar) and Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road), promising action battle sequences grounded in emotion.

Yash in discussion with stunt director Guy Norris during Ramayana shoot Twitter/@SumitkadeI





Two-part release set for Diwali 2026 and 2027

The film will be released in two parts, with the first instalment expected to hit cinemas during Diwali 2026 and the second in 2027. Touted as “Our Truth, Our Story,” Ramayana aims to retell the ancient epic with visual grandeur while staying rooted in its moral and cultural legacy.