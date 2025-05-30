Yash collaborates with 'Mad Max' stunt legend Guy Norris for 'Ramayana' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi

Yash, the actor best known for the K.G.F. series, has begun work on his most ambitious project yet, Ramayana. This time, he’s not just acting but also co-producing the film through his banner, Monster Mind Creations, along with Prime Focus Studios, headed by Namit Malhotra. And to make the action sequences truly stand out, Yash has brought in one of Hollywood’s top stunt directors, Guy Norris.
Norris is no stranger to intense, high-octane action. He’s the man behind the wild, explosive scenes in Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa, and The Suicide Squad. Now, he’s in India, working side by side with Yash to design the massive action scenes for Ramayana, aiming to raise the benchmark for an Indian cinematic spectacle.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame, the film reimagines the ancient Indian epic in two parts. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi is cast as Sita, and Sunny Deol takes on the role of Hanuman. Yash will be portraying Ravana and has committed to an intense 60–70-day shoot for the first part. Early photos from the set show Yash in peak physical form, working closely with Norris in what looks like serious preparation for large-scale battle scenes.
The first part of Ramayana is slated for release during Diwali 2026, with the second part expected the following year. The film’s visuals are being handled by DNEG, the VFX studio behind Dune and Tenet, both Oscar winners. A.R. Rahman is scoring the music, and Pankaj Kumar is on board as cinematographer.
Yash undergoes intense physical training to play Ravana in RamayanaInstagram/thenameisyash
Ramayana has been adapted many times before, but Yash and his team want this version to feel both visually grand and emotionally rooted. With Guy Norris on board, they’re clearly aiming to bring international-level action to a timeless Indian tale.
Besides this project, Yash is also working on Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, set for release in March 2026. But for now, all eyes are on Ramayana, a film that could very well change how Indian mythological stories are told on the big screen.
Justin Bieber faces backlash for ‘I love you’ comment on 17-year-old star Ariana Greenblatt’s post