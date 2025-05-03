Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Ranbir's 'Ramayana' will go global using AI, says producer Namit Malhotra

Producer Namit Malhotra reveals tech-powered plan to make Indian mythology resonate with worldwide audiences through native-language realism.

Ramayana

Producer Namit Malhotra reveals how AI will make Ramayana resonate globally with native-language realism

IMDB/Reddit
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 03, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Producer Namit Malhotra is betting big on Ramayana, not just as a film for Indian audiences, but as a story that can speak to viewers across the world. At the WAVES Summit in Mumbai, Malhotra shared how the upcoming mythological drama, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, is being developed with a global ambition, bringing together high-end tech with cultural roots.

He explained that the team isn’t just dubbing the film into other languages. Instead, they’re using real-time AI to match lip movements to multiple languages, so when audiences watch it in English, Spanish, or Japanese, it looks like the actors are actually speaking those tongues. The idea is to avoid the usual detachment of subtitles or awkward dubbing, and instead make the film feel native to each region.

Ramayana Namit Malhotra’s tech-driven vision to take Ramayana beyond borders with seamless language adaptationIMDB


This ambition reflects a larger shift discussed at the summit. Actor Aamir Khan and producers like Dinesh Vijan and Ritesh Sidhwani emphasised the need for Indian filmmakers to build proper international distribution channels. “We’ve not done the groundwork to reach a global audience,” said Aamir. “We focus on what works here and rarely think about how our stories could travel.”

Charles Roven, the American producer behind The Dark Knight and Wonder Woman, pointed out that Hollywood makes global plans from day one, while Indian cinema often decides the release format much later. Aamir admitted this was true, and said Indian filmmakers often start with the story and figure out the rest later.

Ramayana Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana aims to bridge Indian mythology and worldwide audiences using cutting-edge AIIMDB


Malhotra agreed but argued that India’s strength lies in telling deeply rooted stories in a way that connects universally. “The more local the story, the more global it becomes,” he said, echoing a sentiment that’s gaining ground, especially in a streaming-first world.

The scale of Ramayana in fact reflects this vision. Featuring Ranbir as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, the film will release in two parts, first in 2026, then in 2027. Malhotra has spent over a decade preparing for this adaptation and says it’s a personal mission to present Indian mythology in a way that feels sacred yet spectacular.

Though the teaser launch was delayed due to recent events in Pahalgam, Ramayana is more than just a film for Namit and he hopes to create a cinematic bridge between Indian heritage and a global audience.

aamir khanai technologydinesh vijanenglish spanish japaneseglobal audiencemultiple languagesmythological dramanitesh tiwariproducer namit malhotraranbir kapoorsai pallavitwo partsramayana

Related News

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment
Entertainment

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

Why the 2025 Met Gala Will Be the Most Iconic One Yet
Entertainment

5 reasons the 2025 Met Gala will be the most iconic and revolutionary yet

Steven Spielberg Praises Kareena Kapoor’s Role in ‘3 Idiots’
Entertainment

Steven Spielberg recognised Kareena Kapoor from ‘3 Idiots’, says he loved the film

Adani Group
Business

India’s market regulator accuses Adani nephew of insider trading

More For You

Alia Bhatt Joins Aishwarya Rai at Cannes as L’Oréal Ambassador

Alia Bhatt joins Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Viola Davis as L'Oréal Paris ambassadors at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

Getty Images

Alia Bhatt to make Cannes debut as L’Oréal Paris ambassador alongside Aishwarya Rai

Alia Bhatt is stepping onto one of cinema’s most iconic stages: Cannes. The actor will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time this May, representing L’Oréal Paris as their global ambassador.

This will in fact be a new chapter in her career, as she joins a line-up of international faces from the beauty brand, including Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda and Elle Fanning. Cannes runs from 13 to 24 May this year, and Alia will also be seen alongside veteran Cannes attendee and fellow L’Oréal ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Keep ReadingShow less
Henry Cavill james bond

Henry Cavill tops the betting odds to become the next James Bond

Getty Images

Is Henry Cavill the 007 fans have been waiting for?

The hunt for the next James Bond is picking up steam again, and this time, it’s The Witcher and Man of Steel star Henry Cavill who’s jumped to the top of the odds list. Bookmakers at William Hill now place him at 2/1, edging ahead of Theo James and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. But while the odds are shifting, the decision is far from final, and Cavill’s popularity might actually work against him.

Cavill’s name has floated around Bond discussions for years. He ticks most boxes: British, charming, good with action, and has proven spy chops in The Man from U.N.C.L.E., where he played the stylish Napoleon Solo. That film, originally based on a TV show co-created by Bond’s creator Ian Fleming, feels like a warm-up act for 007. Cavill’s calm charisma, tailored suits, and ability to land a punch and a one-liner make it easy to imagine him ordering a shaken martini, right?

Keep ReadingShow less
Namita Lal’s Cinematic Gems: 10 Must-Watch Movies for Film Buffs

Banker-turned-actor-producer Namita Lal—celebrated for films like 'Lihaaf' and 'In Galiyon Mein'—shares her top 10 cinematic gems

getty image

Banker to cinemas: Namita Lal's 10 movie picks that every film buff needs to see

A profound connection to creativity led Namita Lal from banking to a flourishing acting career. The versatile talent has starred in diverse projects—from theatre productions to an array of films, including several she has produced. Her movies, such as Lihaaf, Before Life After Death, and In Galiyon Mein, have consistently told unique stories.

That deep love for cinema was evident when Eastern Eye asked her to select 10 films she adores.

Keep ReadingShow less
Top 10 Netflix series

From dark comedies to epic finales, Netflix’s May line-up promises binge-worthy brilliance for every mood

Netflix/Youtube

Top 10 Netflix series to binge in May, from twisted thrillers to must-watch dramas

If your Netflix queue is looking a little dusty, May is here to blow it wide open. Netflix is about to drop a tidal wave of must-watch TV this month and if you’re not glued to your screen, you’re missing out on iconic moments before they even happen. It’s a calendar stuffed with new stories, some that grip you by the collar, others that wrap around your soul like a slow burn.

So, cancel your weekend plans or maybe call in “sick” Monday too, because these 10 series are unskippable!

Keep ReadingShow less
Instagram Restricts Top Pakistani Artists in India Over Tensions

Pakistani stars Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan among celebrities whose Instagram profiles are now blocked in India

Getty Images

Instagram blocks profiles of Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in India amid rising tensions

The Instagram profiles of Pakistani celebrities like Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan are no longer accessible in India. This development comes just weeks before Fawad’s planned Bollywood return with Abir Gulaal and follows a series of social media restrictions tied to the worsening India–Pakistan relationship.

When Indian fans try to view the artists' Instagram pages, they’re met with a message: "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content." No official clarification has come from either the Indian government or Meta, but the timing is significant. The move comes days after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region killed 26 people, most of them tourists. It was one of the deadliest attacks since the 2008 Mumbai carnage.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc