Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

'The Odyssey' first look revealed as Christopher Nolan drops teaser in cinemas

Matt Damon stars as Odysseus in Nolan’s £197 million (₹2,080 crore) epic set for a global release on 17 July 2026.

The Odyssey

The Odyssey poster features a fractured Greek statue with glowing embers

Instagram/theodysseymovie
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 03, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Quick highlights:

  • Universal Pictures releases poster for Nolan’s upcoming epic The Odyssey.
  • Teaser trailer only available in cinemas before Jurassic World Rebirth.
  • Matt Damon stars as Odysseus in the film set for release on 17 July 2026.
  • Ensemble cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and more.

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan is officially delving into mythology. His upcoming film The Odyssey, a retelling of Homer’s epic tale, has just dropped its first poster, and a short teaser trailer is now being shown exclusively in cinemas alongside Jurassic World Rebirth.

The poster leans into the film’s mythological roots, featuring the image of a fractured Greek sculpture engulfed in embers, with the words “Defy the Gods” stamped across the middle. It also confirms the theatrical release date: 17 July 2026.


Matt Damon plays Odysseus in Nolan’s mythological epic

At the heart of this ambitious project is Matt Damon, returning to work with Nolan to play the Greek hero Odysseus. The teaser trailer, currently unavailable online, reportedly shows Damon adrift at sea and includes brief appearances by Tom Holland as his son Telemachus and Jon Bernthal in an unspecified role. This marks the first time Nolan has adapted a classical myth, a shift from his previous grounded, cerebral storytelling in films like Oppenheimer, Inception, and Dunkirk.


Teaser trailer only in theatres—no online release yet

In typical Nolan fashion, the teaser for The Odyssey has not been released online and is only viewable in select cinemas. The 70-second clip features dramatic glimpses of the lead characters and a haunting tone, reaffirming Nolan’s love for the theatrical experience. Leaks of the trailer have surfaced on social media, but Universal is yet to respond or confirm an official online release date.

  Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey poster debuts in cinemas with exclusive teaser trailerGetty Images


Nolan reteams with Universal after Oppenheimer success

Nolan’s The Odyssey follows his Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, which earned seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. With a reported budget of £197 million (₹2,080 crore), The Odyssey is Nolan’s most expensive film to date.
The film is produced by Nolan’s long-time collaborator and wife, Emma Thomas, and shot using advanced IMAX technology. It continues Nolan’s new partnership with Universal after parting ways with Warner Bros.


Star-studded cast joins Nolan’s vision

Alongside Damon and Holland, the film features an ensemble cast including Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, and John Leguizamo.

With such a high-profile line-up and one of cinema’s most respected directors at the helm, The Odyssey is expected to be one of the biggest releases of 2026.

hollywoodimax technologythe odysseyuniversal pictureschristopher nolan

Related News

Rajnath Singh
Asia

India starts process to procure arms worth $12.31 billion

Deepika Padukone to be honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2026
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone to be honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2026

Showing up with purpose: Lessons in leadership and legacy
Comment

Showing up with purpose: Lessons in leadership and legacy

Hatul Shah

More For You

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron about life in her 40s

Getty Images

Charlize Theron says sex in her 40s is better than ever as she speaks about her one-night stand with a 26-year-old

Quick highlights:

 
     
  • Charlize Theron revealed she recently slept with a 26-year-old and called the experience “really f---ing amazing”.
    •  
  • The actress made the candid admission during her appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.
    •  
  • Theron spoke about her distaste for dating apps and why she’s happy being single.
    •  
  • Her latest film, The Old Guard 2, is now streaming on Netflix.
    •  
 

At 49, Charlize Theron says she’s enjoying a new sense of freedom, and it includes some unexpected, thrilling experiences. The Oscar-winning actress recently spoke about a sexual encounter with a 26-year-old that she described as “really f---ing amazing”, during her guest appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast hosted by Alex Cooper. Promoting her new Netflix film The Old Guard 2, Theron got candid about her dating life, past relationships, and how her forties have brought her a refreshing shift in perspective.

 Charlize Theron Charlize Theron poses with her Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role during the 76th Annual Academy AwardsGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
‘Ramayana’ teaser

Ranbir Kapoor appears as Lord Ram for the first time in the Ramayana teaser

Youtube Screengrab

‘Ramayana’ teaser drops as Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi lead Nitesh Tiwari’s epic saga

Quick highlights:

 
     
  • The teaser offers the first look at Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravan.
    •  
  • Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana will release in two parts during Diwali 2026 and 2027.
    •  
  • The film features music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman and action by Hollywood stunt legends.
    •  
  • With a reported budget of £78 million (₹835 crore), it’s the most expensive Indian film to date.
    •  
 

The much-awaited teaser for Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Ravan, is finally out, though viewers will have to wait longer to see actual scenes from the film. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the teaser opts for a stylised introduction to the mythological world rather than full footage, with only fleeting glimpses of the lead characters revealed at the very end.

  Ramayana teaser out featuring Ranbir Kapoor and YashYoutube Screengrab

Keep ReadingShow less
Sacha Baron Cohen Mephisto

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Mephisto confronts Riri Williams in the Ironheart finale

Getty Images/Marvel Cinematic Universe Fanon Wiki

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Mephisto finally enters the MCU in 'Ironheart' twist that changes everything

Quick highlights:

• Mephisto, played by Sacha Baron Cohen, debuts in the final episode of Marvel’s Ironheart.

• The villain tempts Riri Williams with the resurrection of her deceased friend Natalie.

Keep ReadingShow less
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended Day 3 of Wimbledon 2025

Instagram/nickjonas/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cosy up at Wimbledon 2025 after 'Heads of State' London screening

Quick highlights:

  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended day 3 of Wimbledon 2025 on 2 July, joining a host of celebrities at the iconic London event.
  • The couple were spotted smiling and sharing a rare PDA moment inside the exclusive Parkside Suite at No. 1 Court.
  • Priyanka also posed with John Cena, her co-star from Heads of State, which hit cinemas a day earlier on 1 July.
  • Their London appearance comes after a private date night and screening for the Amazon Prime Video action-thriller.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas made a striking appearance at Wimbledon 2025 on Tuesday, 2 July, as they joined a string of celebrities on day 3 of the world-famous tennis tournament. The couple turned heads in coordinated outfits and shared a rare display of affection while seated in the elite Parkside Suite at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

  Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas photographed at the Wimbledon 2025Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan says Amitabh told him he could not even say a line properly on Sarkar set

Getty Images

Abhishek Bachchan reveals Amitabh crushed him with a brutal remark during 'Sarkar' shoot

Quick highlights:

  • Abhishek Bachchan said he was “petrified” during his first scene with Amitabh Bachchan in Sarkar.
  • After the shoot, Amitabh scolded him in the car, saying, “Dialogue bolna aata nahi hai tumhe.
  • The 2005 political thriller marked their first major film together.
  • Abhishek will next be seen in Kaalidhar Laapata, premiering on 4 July on Zee5.

Abhishek Bachchan has opened up about a nerve-wracking experience from the sets of Sarkar, where his father Amitabh Bachchan gave him a blunt lesson on acting after their very first scene together. Speaking in an interview, Abhishek recalled the tension and pressure he felt on the first day of the shoot back in 2004 and the silence that followed until a sharp comment from his dad shattered it.

 Abhishek Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan reveals Amitabh crushed him with brutal remark during Sarkar shootGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc