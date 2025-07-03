'The Odyssey' first look revealed as Christopher Nolan drops teaser in cinemas

Quick highlights:

Universal Pictures releases poster for Nolan’s upcoming epic The Odyssey.

Teaser trailer only available in cinemas before Jurassic World Rebirth.

Matt Damon stars as Odysseus in the film set for release on 17 July 2026.

Ensemble cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and more.

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan is officially delving into mythology. His upcoming film The Odyssey, a retelling of Homer’s epic tale, has just dropped its first poster, and a short teaser trailer is now being shown exclusively in cinemas alongside Jurassic World Rebirth.

The poster leans into the film’s mythological roots, featuring the image of a fractured Greek sculpture engulfed in embers, with the words “Defy the Gods” stamped across the middle. It also confirms the theatrical release date: 17 July 2026.





Matt Damon plays Odysseus in Nolan’s mythological epic

At the heart of this ambitious project is Matt Damon, returning to work with Nolan to play the Greek hero Odysseus. The teaser trailer, currently unavailable online, reportedly shows Damon adrift at sea and includes brief appearances by Tom Holland as his son Telemachus and Jon Bernthal in an unspecified role. This marks the first time Nolan has adapted a classical myth, a shift from his previous grounded, cerebral storytelling in films like Oppenheimer, Inception, and Dunkirk.





Teaser trailer only in theatres—no online release yet

In typical Nolan fashion, the teaser for The Odyssey has not been released online and is only viewable in select cinemas. The 70-second clip features dramatic glimpses of the lead characters and a haunting tone, reaffirming Nolan’s love for the theatrical experience. Leaks of the trailer have surfaced on social media, but Universal is yet to respond or confirm an official online release date.

Nolan reteams with Universal after Oppenheimer success

Nolan’s The Odyssey follows his Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, which earned seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. With a reported budget of £197 million (₹2,080 crore), The Odyssey is Nolan’s most expensive film to date.

The film is produced by Nolan’s long-time collaborator and wife, Emma Thomas, and shot using advanced IMAX technology. It continues Nolan’s new partnership with Universal after parting ways with Warner Bros.





Star-studded cast joins Nolan’s vision

Alongside Damon and Holland, the film features an ensemble cast including Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, and John Leguizamo.

With such a high-profile line-up and one of cinema’s most respected directors at the helm, The Odyssey is expected to be one of the biggest releases of 2026.