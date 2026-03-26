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Kiara Advani pairs new-mum energy with high-glam chocolate styling

Kiara Advani caught attention online after sharing a new Instagram post featuring a chocolate-toned outfit

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani, who is married to Sidharth Malhotra, welcomed a baby girl in July 2025

Instagram/ kiaraaliaadvani
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 26, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Kiara Advani shares new post embracing a bold “chocolate” look
  • Alia Bhatt reacts with a quick “gorgeous” comment
  • Actor continues to engage fans following the birth of her daughter

A striking new look on social media

Kiara Advani caught attention online after sharing a new Instagram post featuring a chocolate-toned outfit. The actor appeared in a fitted corset-style dress, leaning into a polished and glamorous aesthetic.

Accompanying the post was a playful caption: “Mommy’s home! and she brought chocolate.” The update quickly drew reactions from fans and industry peers, with many highlighting her confident return to the spotlight.

Alia Bhatt leads celebrity reactions

Among the responses, Alia Bhatt’s comment stood out. The actor reacted with an enthusiastic “Gorgeeeeeeee,” adding to the buzz around the post.

The exchange reflects the camaraderie between the two actors, both of whom remain prominent figures in Hindi cinema and regularly draw attention for their off-screen moments as much as their film work.

Life beyond the screen

Kiara Advani, who is married to Sidharth Malhotra, welcomed a baby girl in July 2025. The couple shared the news on social media, describing the moment as life-changing.

They later revealed their daughter’s name as Saraayah Malhotra in November the same year. Since then, Advani has offered glimpses into her personal life while maintaining a steady public presence.

The couple, who married in 2023 in Jaisalmer, first rose to prominence together through Shershaah.

What’s next for Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, where she played a woman attempting to rescue her brother from a foreign prison.

She is set to appear next in Alpha, the seventh instalment in a shared spy universe and its first female-led entry. The film, directed by Shiv Rawail, also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, with a cameo from Hrithik Roshan. It is scheduled for release on July 10, 2026.

alia bhattmotherhoodfashionkiara advani

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