Pokémon heads to historic estates as National Trust launches family adventure trails

Highlights

National Trust is introducing Pokémon-themed trails across 14 sites in England and Wales

The interactive experiences will begin during the May half-term holidays

Families will follow themed challenges inspired by Mega Evolution Pokémon characters

National Trust brings Pokémon into the outdoors

The National Trust is turning some of its best-known gardens and estates into Pokémon adventure zones this summer with the launch of new family-friendly trails across England and Wales.

Beginning on 23 May during the May half-term break, the Pokémon-themed activities will run at 14 National Trust properties, including Speke Hall in Merseyside and Quarry Bank Mill in Cheshire.

The conservation charity said the collaboration aims to encourage children and families to spend more time outdoors by combining exploration with imaginative play.

Designed exclusively for National Trust locations, the Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution Trails will guide visitors through ten themed trail points spread across gardens and parklands.

Families will complete Pokémon-inspired challenges

Each stop along the trail features a physical or creative activity linked to a different Mega Evolution Pokémon character.

Children will be encouraged to take part in challenges inspired by characters such as Mega Gengar ex and Mega Charizard Y ex, with activities focused on courage, curiosity, creativity, and energy.

Young visitors can track their progress using a trail sheet before reaching a final photo point featuring a themed Pokémon backdrop.

According to the National Trust, the trails are intended to blend gentle activity with storytelling and interactive play during the school holiday period.

Sites across England and Wales to host the trails

The Pokémon trails will take place at several major National Trust properties, including Attingham Park, Belton House, Blickling Estate, Dyrham Park, Kingston Lacy, Saltram, Sizergh, Wimpole Estate, and Winkworth Arboretum.

Other participating sites include Hughenden, Lanhydrock, Speke Hall, Quarry Bank Mill, and Tredegar House. Rowallane Garden in County Down will launch its version of the trail from 13 June.

The organisation described the partnership as the beginning of a wider summer programme centred around Pokémon-themed activities.

Pokémon’s popularity continues decades after its debut

More than 30 years after Pokémon first emerged through Nintendo Game Boy games in the 1990s, the franchise continues to attract audiences across gaming, television, films, merchandise, and trading cards.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game has seen renewed global demand in recent years, with collectors and investors spending large sums on rare cards and memorabilia.

Specialist auction house Stanley Gibbons Baldwins recently reported more than £1.5 million worth of Pokémon-related assets sold through a single auction.

The booming market has also led to rising security concerns, including a series of thefts targeting collectible card retailers, among them Celestial Collectables in Warrington.