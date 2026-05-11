Dua Lipa sues Samsung for £11m over alleged unauthorised TV box image use

Dua Lipa is seeking at least £11 million ($15 million) in damages.

The lawsuit alleges Samsung used her image on TV boxes sold across the US.

Fans reportedly nicknamed the packaging the “Dua Lipa TV Box” online.

Pop star Dua Lipa has filed a £11 million ($15 million) lawsuit against Samsung, accusing the tech giant of using her image on television packaging without permission.

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Central District of California, alleges Samsung used a copyrighted photograph of the singer on cardboard boxes for televisions sold across the US. According to court documents, the image showed Lipa backstage during her 2024 performance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Lipa’s legal team reportedly claimed the company used her image to boost sales and create the impression that she was connected to or endorsed the product. The complaint stated that Samsung’s packaging was allegedly designed to “capitalise” on the singer’s popularity and public image.

‘Dua Lipa TV Box’ posts fuelled dispute

According to the filing, Lipa first became aware of the alleged use in June 2025 after fans began sharing photos of the packaging online. Some social media users reportedly referred to it as the “Dua Lipa TV Box”.

The lawsuit also cited several online comments from consumers who suggested the singer’s image influenced their buying decisions. One user reportedly wrote they bought the television after noticing Lipa on the box, while another commented that “if you need anything selling just put a picture of Dua Lipa on it”, as quoted in a news report.

Lipa’s lawyers argued that the image falsely suggested an endorsement deal or official partnership with Samsung. The complaint further alleged that the singer “did not allow and would not have allowed” the use of the image on the packaging.

The court filing claimed Samsung continued using the boxes even after receiving cease-and-desist notices from the singer’s representatives. According to the complaint, the company’s response was allegedly “dismissive and callous”.

Bigger questions around celebrity image rights

The photograph at the centre of the dispute is reportedly titled “Dua Lipa – Backstage at Austin City Limits, 2024” and is registered with the US Copyright Office.

The lawsuit includes allegations of copyright infringement, trademark infringement and misappropriation of likeness. Lipa is also seeking profits allegedly linked to television sales featuring the image.

The singer has several commercial partnerships with global brands including Puma, Versace and Yves Saint Laurent. Court filings reportedly argued that unauthorised commercial use of her image could affect the value of those partnerships and her wider brand identity.

Samsung has not publicly commented on the lawsuit so far.