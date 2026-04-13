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'Euphoria' is all sex, drugs and toxic relationships with barely any story left

Moments of emotional weight remain, but are largely overshadowed

Euphoria

The series often opts for surface-level provocation, leaving its themes underexplored

X/ euphoriaHBO
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 13, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney return for the third and final season
  • Series leans heavily on explicit themes, with limited narrative depth
  • Four-year time jump reshapes characters but offers little progression
  • Moments of emotional weight remain, but are largely overshadowed

From cultural moment to creative fatigue

When Euphoria first arrived in 2019, it sparked debate for its raw depiction of teenage life, pairing explicit content with striking visuals and a strong emotional core. Its mix of stylised storytelling and difficult subject matter set it apart, while its young cast quickly rose to prominence.

In its third and final season, that balance appears to have shifted. The show retains its provocative tone but offers less of the layered storytelling that once gave it weight.

Shock without substance

The new season leans further into explicit material, from sex and drug use to increasingly dysfunctional relationships. Where earlier episodes hinted at deeper questions around identity, addiction and vulnerability, these threads now feel secondary.

Storylines that could have explored contemporary issues, including online platforms and personal agency, are introduced but not meaningfully developed. Instead, the series often opts for surface-level provocation, leaving its themes underexplored.

Characters moving, story standing still

Set four years after the previous season, the narrative revisits its central characters at a different stage in life. Rue, played by Zendaya, is now entangled in criminal activity while continuing her struggle with addiction.

Meanwhile, Nate and Cassie, played by Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney, are preparing for a wedding built on unstable ground. Despite these shifts, the characters appear caught in familiar cycles, with limited emotional or narrative progression.

Glimpses of what it once was

There are brief reminders of the series’ earlier strengths. Interactions between Rue and her sponsor Ali, played by Colman Domingo, bring a degree of emotional clarity. A cameo from Sharon Stone adds a moment of intrigue, though it does little to alter the overall direction.

These scenes suggest a more reflective version of the show that occasionally surfaces but is not sustained.

A fading impact

Created by Sam Levinson, Euphoria once stood out for combining visual ambition with emotional depth. In its final outing, it leans more heavily on its most provocative elements, with diminishing returns.

What remains is a series that continues to provoke but struggles to say something new, a contrast to the impact it once held.

zendayasydney sweeneyeuphoriaeuphoria story issues

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