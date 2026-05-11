Highlights

Adult content creators have criticised Euphoria for its portrayal of online subscription platforms

Sydney Sweeney’s character Cassie Howard faces backlash over explicit scenes in season three

Several creators described the storyline as unrealistic and exaggerated

Euphoria faces criticism over Cassie’s new storyline

The latest season of HBO’s Euphoria has sparked online backlash after Sydney Sweeney’s character, Cassie Howard, enters the world of adult content creation in a controversial new storyline.

Season three follows Cassie launching an OnlyFans account while attempting to build a future with Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi. The plotline quickly became one of the most talked-about elements of the season, with viewers and creators questioning how the platform and its users were being represented.

Several scenes featuring provocative performances and roleplay-themed content triggered criticism across social media, with some viewers accusing the show of prioritising shock value over authenticity.

OnlyFans creators call the portrayal “cartoonish”

Adult content creators have now publicly criticised the series, arguing that the show presents an exaggerated and inaccurate version of online subscription work.

Sydney Leathers, among those reacting to the controversy, described parts of the storyline as “ridiculous and cartoonish”, claiming some of the content shown would not even be permitted under platform guidelines.

Others argued that Euphoria reduces adult content creation to spectacle while overlooking the financial pressures and emotional realities experienced by many creators.

The backlash intensified after promotional clips from the season circulated online, with some viewers describing the material as unsettling rather than provocative.

Sam Levinson defends the creative direction

Despite the criticism, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has defended the storyline, saying it was intended to examine Cassie’s emotional instability and her growing dependence on attention and online validation.

Levinson also praised Sydney Sweeney’s performance, particularly her portrayal of vulnerability and emotional chaos throughout the season.

Reaction online remains divided. While some viewers believe the series continues to push boundaries in uncomfortable and exploitative ways, others argue the show deliberately exaggerates internet culture, fame, and sexuality as part of its storytelling style.

Sydney Sweeney has not publicly commented on the backlash surrounding the storyline.