Sydney Sweeney goes braless in sheer dress at Power of Women 2025 leaving fans stunned on red carpet

Highlights:

Sydney Sweeney went braless in a sparkling Christian Cowan gown

Debuted a new short bob haircut

Gave an emotional speech about women’s strength

Prepping for Christy release on November 7

Christy release on November 7

Sydney Sweeney turned heads last night in a sheer dress at Variety’s Power of Women 2025. The Euphoria star went braless in a metallic Christian Cowan gown, showing off a freshly chopped bob. Social media blew up and the “Sydney Sweeney sheer dress” was everywhere.

Sydney Sweeney embraces bold braless look and emotional tribute to Christy Martin at Variety event Getty Images





Why the sheer dress mattered

The gown was floor-length, body-hugging, completely see-through. She went braless and looked completely confident. Glittering silver fabric, ruched waist, the sleeve, every detail was sharp. Sweeney kept the rest simple: nude lips, rosy cheeks, pearl earrings. The new bob made her look fresh, different. She walked in like she owned it.

Sydney Sweeney braless and radiant at Variety Power of Women while gearing up for Christy release Getty Images





Sydney Sweeney’s speech

On stage, she got emotional. She spoke about women’s strength and rising even when no one believes in you. She dedicated part of her speech to Christy Martin, the boxer she plays. “Every one of us has our own fight,” she said. “Christy’s strength isn’t loud. It’s in getting up again and again.”

Sydney Sweeney shows off her new bob haircut on the red carpet Getty Images





What’s next

Sweeney is prepping for Christy, out on November 7. She trained hard, gained 30lbs, and learned boxing for the film and there is already buzz about awards. Off-screen, she’s still experimenting with looks. At AFI Fest, she rocked a pink halter dress with lace, hair waved, and short bob. Changing, evolving, but always grabbing attention.