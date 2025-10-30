Skip to content
Sydney Sweeney goes braless in sheer dress at Power of Women 2025 leaving fans stunned on red carpet

Sydney Sweeney shows off a new bob and pays tribute to boxer Christy Martin at the Variety gala.

Sydney Sweeney in sheer dress

Sydney Sweeney embraces bold braless look and emotional tribute to Christy Martin at Variety event

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 30, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Sydney Sweeney went braless in a sparkling Christian Cowan gown
  • Debuted a new short bob haircut
  • Gave an emotional speech about women’s strength
  • Prepping for Christy release on November 7
  • Red carpet photographers couldn’t stop snapping

Sydney Sweeney turned heads last night in a sheer dress at Variety’s Power of Women 2025. The Euphoria star went braless in a metallic Christian Cowan gown, showing off a freshly chopped bob. Social media blew up and the “Sydney Sweeney sheer dress” was everywhere.

Sydney Sweeney in sheer dress Sydney Sweeney embraces bold braless look and emotional tribute to Christy Martin at Variety event Getty Images


Why the sheer dress mattered

The gown was floor-length, body-hugging, completely see-through. She went braless and looked completely confident. Glittering silver fabric, ruched waist, the sleeve, every detail was sharp. Sweeney kept the rest simple: nude lips, rosy cheeks, pearl earrings. The new bob made her look fresh, different. She walked in like she owned it.

Sydney Sweeney in sheer dress Sydney Sweeney braless and radiant at Variety Power of Women while gearing up for Christy release Getty Images


Sydney Sweeney’s speech

On stage, she got emotional. She spoke about women’s strength and rising even when no one believes in you. She dedicated part of her speech to Christy Martin, the boxer she plays. “Every one of us has our own fight,” she said. “Christy’s strength isn’t loud. It’s in getting up again and again.”

Sydney Sweeney in sheer dress Sydney Sweeney shows off her new bob haircut on the red carpetGetty Images


What’s next

Sweeney is prepping for Christy, out on November 7. She trained hard, gained 30lbs, and learned boxing for the film and there is already buzz about awards. Off-screen, she’s still experimenting with looks. At AFI Fest, she rocked a pink halter dress with lace, hair waved, and short bob. Changing, evolving, but always grabbing attention.

