Sydney Sweeney blasts double standards saying women slammed her bathwater soap while Jacob Elordi’s Saltburn bathwater was praised





What did Millie Bobby Brown say about the adoption?

Brown posted a simple yet heartfelt message alongside a sketch of a willow tree. The statement read: “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.” The note was signed, “And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”

Although the couple did not reveal their daughter’s name, the post received over two million likes and support from fellow celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra. They disabled comments to maintain privacy, a move many fans praised.





How long have Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi been together?

Brown and Bongiovi, the 23-year-old son of rock icon Jon Bon Jovi, married in October 2023 after announcing their engagement earlier that year. The pair first connected through a mutual friend, with Brown later admitting she was the one who initiated contact by cold-calling him.

The couple now live on a farm surrounded by animals. Brown, who has long been associated with dog rescue charity Joey’s Friends, has personally fostered dozens of animals over the years, including 23 at one time. Her passion for adoption and rescue work appears to have played a part in her family decision.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi reveal adoption news to fans Instagram/jakebongiovi





Why did Millie Bobby Brown want to adopt?

The Enola Holmes star has been open about her wish to embrace motherhood from a young age. On the SmartLess podcast, she said: “Jake knows how important it is to me [to have a child]… Of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family.”

Brown highlighted that her own parents were young when they started their family; her mother had her first child at 21, while her father was 19. “I am one of four, he is one of four, so it is in our future,” she added. The actor also noted that she had always been open to the idea of adoption, saying her home was “full of love for anyone and anything.”

The Enola Holmes and Stranger Things actor begins a new chapter as a parent Getty Images





What’s next for Millie Bobby Brown’s career?

Even as she steps into motherhood, Brown remains one of Netflix’s biggest stars. She has completed filming the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, set for release in late 2025. The sci-fi drama, where she plays the iconic role of Eleven, first propelled her to global fame at just 12 years old.

Alongside her TV success, Brown has starred in two Godzilla films, Netflix’s fantasy drama Damsel, the sci-fi epic The Electric State, and three Enola Holmes movies. She also released her debut novel Nineteen Steps in 2023, inspired by her grandmother’s experiences during the Second World War.





With both a growing acting career and a new family, Brown’s life is entering an exciting phase that balances Hollywood success with personal fulfilment.