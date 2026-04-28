Lisa Kudrow opens up on “brutal” 'Friends' culture and writers’ sexual fantasy talks

Highlights

Lisa Kudrow said there was “mean stuff” happening behind the scenes on Friends

She described the show’s writers’ room as “mostly men” during the sitcom’s run

Kudrow claimed writers discussed sexual fantasies about Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox

She said writers could be harsh when actors forgot lines

Her comments have renewed attention on an earlier legal dispute involving the show’s writers

Lisa Kudrow recalls difficult behind-the-scenes environment

Lisa Kudrow has spoken candidly about what she described as a difficult culture behind the scenes of Friends, saying the show’s writing team could be “brutal” during its 10-season run.

Speaking to The Times of London, Kudrow said members of the writing staff often reacted harshly when actors forgot lines or failed to get the expected response from the studio audience.

She explained that Friends was filmed in front of around 400 audience members, which added pressure when scenes did not go as planned.

Kudrow claimed writers would sometimes make insulting remarks about cast members when mistakes happened.

Claims about sexual conversations in the writers’ room

The actor also alleged that conversations in the writers’ room often crossed professional boundaries.

According to Kudrow, the team was largely made up of men who would stay up late discussing sexual fantasies about her co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. She described the atmosphere as intense but said she chose not to dwell on comments made behind closed doors. Kudrow said she focused instead on the fact that the writers were working long hours to keep the sitcom running.

Earlier lawsuit returns to spotlight

Her comments have also revived attention on a previous lawsuit involving the show’s writers.

In the early 2000s, former writers’ assistant Amaani Lyle sued Warner Bros. Television over behaviour she witnessed while working on season six of Friends. Lyle alleged that writers frequently made sexual and racist remarks and said she was required to document conversations in the room.

The case eventually reached the US Supreme Court, which ruled against Lyle after determining that the behaviour was part of the workplace environment.