Prada’s £650 Kolhapuri sandals return, but this time with Indian artisans at the centre

Prada launches Kolhapuri-inspired sandals priced at around £650

Production shifts to Indian artisans from Maharashtra and Karnataka

Move follows criticism over lack of credit to Indian origins last year

Italian luxury house Prada has introduced a new line of Kolhapuri-inspired sandals, nearly a year after facing criticism for showcasing similar designs without acknowledging their Indian roots. The latest collection, priced at around £650 (€750), is now being produced in India by artisans from Maharashtra and Karnataka — regions closely associated with the traditional craft.

The launch appears to reflect a shift in approach. When the brand first presented the toe-loop sandals at a Milan show last June, they were described simply as “leather sandals”, without reference to their origins. The move drew backlash from designers and industry voices in India, after which Prada acknowledged the design’s link to traditional Kolhapuri footwear.

From backlash to collaboration

This time, the company is placing Indian craftsmanship more visibly within the narrative. The sandals are being sold across around 40 Prada stores globally and online, with each pair said to be handmade by local artisans. The brand described the collection as blending traditional techniques with modern design, as quoted in a news report.

Alongside the launch, Prada has announced a three-year training programme aimed at artisans from eight districts known for Kolhapuri sandal production. Developed in collaboration with Indian design institutions including the National Institute of Fashion Technology, the programme will train around 180 artisans in six-month modules. Some participants may also get the opportunity to continue training at Prada’s academy in Italy.

Lorenzo Bertelli, head of corporate social responsibility at Prada Group, said the initiative is intended to strengthen skills and help sustain traditional crafts, reportedly said in a statement. Tanu Kashyap, director general of the institute, added that such efforts could support wider global recognition for Indian handicrafts, reportedly said.

A familiar design, a wider debate

Kolhapuri sandals, named after the city of Kolhapur, date back to the 12th century and are traditionally handmade using leather, often treated with natural dyes suited for hot climates. The footwear received Geographical Indication status in 2019, recognising its regional identity and authenticity.

Kolhapuri Sandals iStock

In India, these sandals typically retail between £3.90 and £9.80, a stark contrast to the pricing of luxury adaptations. That gap has long been at the centre of discussions around how global brands use traditional designs, and whether artisans receive adequate recognition or financial benefit.

Prada’s latest move may be seen as an attempt to address some of those concerns. Whether it fully answers the criticism, however, is likely to remain part of a broader conversation around cultural influence, ownership and value in global fashion.