Kareena Kapoor mocks Prada with her ‘OG Kolhapuri’ post as fashion giant faces backlash over copied design

Quick highlights:

Kareena Kapoor posted a cheeky Instagram Story flaunting Kolhapuri chappals, saying, “Sorry not Prada... but my OG Kolhapuri.”

Her post follows outrage over Prada’s ‘toe-ring sandals’ resembling the Indian Kolhapuri design.

A PIL has been filed in the Bombay High Court against Prada for unauthorised use of the Kolhapuri style without credit.

Prada acknowledged the inspiration and agreed to meet Indian artisans for dialogue.

Kareena Kapoor took a subtle yet sharp swipe at luxury fashion label Prada amid growing controversy around its recently launched ‘toe-ring sandals’, a design that closely mirrors India’s traditional Kolhapuri chappals. Without naming the brand, Kareena shared a photo of her feet in silver Kolhapuri slippers during her London vacation and captioned it: “Sorry not Prada... but my OG Kolhapuri ❤️.”

The actor’s post struck a chord with many online, surfacing just days after Prada came under fire for allegedly copying the Kolhapuri design without acknowledgment.

Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram story adds to outrage over copied Indian footwear Getty Images





Kareena Kapoor’s post adds star power to cultural debate

The Singham Again star’s Instagram Story went viral, especially because it appeared to be a quiet yet firm statement against cultural appropriation. In her photo, she kept her face out of the frame and focused entirely on the chappals, which had a metallic finish.

While Kareena didn’t directly name Prada, the timing and wording made her intent obvious. Her post came amid mounting anger over the Italian fashion house’s alleged failure to credit Indian artisans for the traditional design showcased at the Prada Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 show in Milan.

Kareena Kapoor flaunts her Kolhapuri chappals in a vacation photo Instagram screengrab/ kareenakapoorkhan





Public interest litigation filed in Bombay High Court

The controversy took a legal turn when a group of lawyers specialising in intellectual property filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court. Led by Advocate Ganesh S Hingmire, the petition accused Prada of unauthorised commercialisation of the GI-tagged Kolhapuri chappal design.

The plea demands that Prada and its Indian subsidiary issue a public apology, acknowledge the cultural origins of the design, and commit to avoiding uncredited use of any future GI-tagged products. The petition also seeks financial compensation for the artisan communities whose work was allegedly used without permission.

Kolhapuri chappals have been crafted for centuries and received GI tag in 2019 iStock





Prada admits ‘inspiration’ and plans dialogue with Indian artisans

Following the backlash, Prada issued a statement acknowledging that the sandals featured in their collection were “inspired by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear with a centuries-old heritage.” Lorenzo Bertelli, the group’s Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, said the brand would initiate dialogue with artisans through a virtual meeting set for 11 July.

The meeting will include members of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA), who are advocating on behalf of local artisans. There are discussions underway about a possible collaboration aimed at bringing the Kolhapuri craft to the global market with proper recognition and benefit to Indian creators.





Stars stand up for original craftsmanship

Kareena isn’t the only celebrity calling out the fashion giant. Veteran actor Neena Gupta also weighed in with a video of her own cherished pair of Kolhapuri chappals, gifted by late actor Laxmikant Berde. In her caption, she quipped, “Real toh real hota hai,” reinforcing the sentiment that authenticity can’t be faked or rebranded.





All these posts reflect a growing call to credit Indian craftsmanship appropriately, especially as global brands often borrow from regional traditions without proper recognition or benefits to local communities.