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'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Raw & Undekha)' sparks fan excitement with unseen footage and cast commentary

Social media users speculated that the new version could reveal moments left out of the theatrical cut

Ranveer Singh

The special edition offers viewers more than just the film itself

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 05, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • The extended version premiered on JioHotstar with 30 minutes of additional content.
  • Fans were particularly excited about behind-the-scenes footage and cast interactions.
  • Social media users speculated that the new version could reveal moments left out of the theatrical cut.

Extended edition gives fans more than the film

The Dhurandhar franchise continues to generate interest months after its theatrical success, with Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Raw & Undekha) making its debut on JioHotstar.

Premiering at 7pm on Wednesday, the special edition offers viewers more than just the film itself. Alongside the feature, audiences were promised an additional 30 minutes of content, including cast interactions, behind-the-scenes footage and insights into the making of the action thriller.

The expanded release arrives after a “raw and uncut” version of the sequel was made available internationally on Netflix.

Much of the online conversation centred on the possibility of seeing scenes and details that were absent from the original release.

Several viewers expressed curiosity about sequences that may have been trimmed from the theatrical version, particularly moments involving key confrontations from the film. Others said the prospect of watching the cast discuss the movie and share production stories made the extended edition more appealing.

Some fans even joked that the behind-the-scenes footage could reveal humorous incidents from the set, adding another layer of anticipation ahead of the premiere.

Cast commentary becomes a major draw

Beyond the promise of additional footage, viewers appeared especially interested in the cast-led elements of the presentation.

Social media reactions highlighted enthusiasm for commentary segments, with many saying they enjoyed learning more about how major scenes were filmed and hearing stories from the actors involved.

The combination of unseen footage and cast reflections helped distinguish Raw & Undekha from a standard streaming release, turning it into an event for fans of the franchise.

Franchise continues to expand its audience

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar first arrived in cinemas on 5 December 2025, followed by Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on 19 March this year.

The films feature an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor.

With the release of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Raw & Undekha), the franchise has found another way to keep audiences engaged, offering fans a closer look at both the finished film and the work that went into creating it.

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