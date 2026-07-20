Air India's post-Tata tech revamp wins international aviation honour

Air India won FlightGlobal's Airline Strategy Award for Digital Leadership.

The recognition highlights the airline's digital transformation since returning to the Tata Group in 2022.

The airline says it has built more than 140 digital systems and expanded AI-led customer services.

Air India has received the Airline Strategy Award for Digital Leadership from UK-based aviation publication FlightGlobal, recognising the airline's technology transformation since it returned to the Tata Group in 2022.

The award was presented in London at an event organised by FlightGlobal in partnership with management consulting firm Korn Ferry. Air India CEO and managing director Campbell Wilson, along with Chief Digital and Technology Officer Dr Satya Ramaswamy, accepted the honour on behalf of the airline.

The annual Airline Strategy Awards recognise leadership across different areas of the aviation industry, with winners selected by an independent panel of analysts, consultants and former airline executives. Air India was the only recipient of the Digital Leadership award this year. Previous winners in the category include United Airlines and Ryanair.

A technology-led transformation

According to Air India, the award recognises the airline's efforts to modernise its digital infrastructure following its return to Tata Group ownership.

The carrier said it has developed a cloud-based technology ecosystem comprising more than 140 enterprise systems in around two years, a process it says typically takes more than a decade across the industry.

Air India also highlighted the rollout of new digital customer platforms, including its website, mobile app, AI-powered virtual assistant and upgraded in-flight entertainment systems. The airline said its mobile application has been downloaded 17 million times and holds a 4.8-star rating on both Apple's App Store and Google Play in India.

The company added that it has expanded data analytics across its operations and introduced digital tools for pilots, cabin crew, engineers and ground staff, replacing many paper-based processes with mobile applications.

AI and integration at the centre

Air India also pointed to the integration of technology systems following its merger with Vistara, saying it consolidated more than 140 systems, over 10 million loyalty members, around 300 aircraft and more than 30,000 employees in less than a year.

The airline said its AI-powered virtual assistant, AI.g, launched in May 2023, has handled more than 26 million customer queries with a reported 97 per cent containment rate. It added that more than 30 AI initiatives are currently being developed across different parts of the business.

Campbell Wilson reportedly said the award reflects the progress Air India has made since rejoining the Tata Group and underlines the role technology is playing in improving customer experience, employee productivity and operational performance.

Dr Satya Ramaswamy reportedly said digital technologies and artificial intelligence have become central to airline operations, adding that the recognition acknowledges the scale and pace of Air India's technology transformation.

Air India is currently undergoing its five-year Vihaan.AI transformation programme following its return to the Tata Group in 2022. The airline has also placed orders for 600 aircraft and is upgrading its existing fleet as part of its broader modernisation strategy.