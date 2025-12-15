India ranks third in Stanford's Global AI rankings surpassing UK and Asian peers

Highlights

India jumps from seventh place in 2023 to third in 2024, scoring 21.59 on Global AI Vibrancy Index.

Country outpaces UK, South Korea, Singapore and Japan despite pledging $1.25 bn compared to others' multi-billion investments.

Performance measured across seven pillars including R&D, talent, infrastructure, responsible AI and economic impact.

India has been ranked third in Stanford University's 2025 Global AI Vibrancy tool, which measures progress made across seven pillars comprising research and development, talent and infrastructure over the year.

The country has climbed four steps, leaving behind the United Kingdom and leading Asian economies including South Korea, Singapore and Japan on AI progress, according to the report released in November.

India ranks third in the 2024 Global Vibrancy Index with a score of 21.59, followed by South Korea (17.24) and the United Kingdom (16.64). India made a notable leap from seventh place in 2023 to third, while the United Kingdom rose one spot from sixth to fifth.

India now trails only behind the US and China in AI progress despite multi-billion-pound funds put in place by leading nations.

According to Stanford University's AI Index Report, governments are investing at scale in AI. Canada has pledged $ 2.4 bn, China launched a $ 47.5 bn semiconductor fund, France committed 109 billion euros, India pledged $1.25 bn, and Saudi Arabia's Project Transcendence represents a $100-billion initiative.

Performance and pillars

The report has measured AI vibrancy across seven parameters comprising R&D (research and development), responsible AI, economy, talent, policy and governance, public opinion, and infrastructure.

India's performance has improved on the basis of research and development, measured through innovative output such as patenting activities and journal publications.

The country also scored well on building AI systems that adhere to ethical standards as part of responsible AI commitment, and on the economic pillar, which includes trends in investment volumes and job markets.

India has also improved upon the talent pillar that is measured on the basis of various AI-related education programmes. Public perception of AI influences its adoption and development, alongside infrastructure availability for the development of technology.

However, the country slipped on policy and governance score by five positions as per the report.

Both countries have recently renewed major initiatives to strengthen their positions in the global AI ecosystem, the report said, referring to India and the UK's improved rankings.