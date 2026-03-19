'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' review roundup: Bold and brutal, but overextended

Highlights

Ranveer Singh widely praised as the film’s driving force

Extreme violence and graphic scenes draw mixed reactions

Audience response more enthusiastic than critical reception

Length and heavy-handed tone remain common concerns

Ranveer Singh stands out in a divisive spectacle

Across early reviews, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is being described as a film that rests heavily on its lead. Ranveer Singh has emerged as the strongest element, with critics and viewers agreeing that his performance carries the film’s intensity.

Many reactions highlight how his character feels more unrestrained this time, shifting from controlled to ferocious. Even in reviews that are critical of the film, his screen presence is seen as a major draw.

Violence and scale win crowds but divide critics

The film’s scale and action have found favour with audiences looking for a theatrical experience. Early reactions speak of packed screenings, loud applause and moments designed for mass appeal.

At the same time, the level of violence has become a key talking point. Some viewers describe the brutality as gripping and integral to the story, while others find it excessive and difficult to watch. The lack of restraint is frequently mentioned, with several reviews noting that the film prioritises impact over subtlety.

Politics and length spark debate

Where opinions diverge most sharply is in the film’s tone and messaging. Aditya Dhar’s approach has been described as overt and provocative, with strong nationalist themes shaping the narrative.

Some viewers accept this as part of the genre, while others see it as overbearing. The discussion has extended beyond the film itself, with its themes prompting wider debate.

The runtime also comes under scrutiny. At nearly four hours, the film is often described as overlong, with repetitive stretches and indulgent pacing. Even those who enjoy the spectacle acknowledge that tighter editing could have strengthened the overall impact.

The takeaway

The early response positions Dhurandhar: The Revenge as a film that delivers scale and star power but splits opinion on execution. It appeals strongly to audiences seeking high-voltage entertainment, while critics remain divided over its excess, tone and messaging.