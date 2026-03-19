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'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' review roundup: Bold and brutal, but overextended

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is being described as a film that rests heavily on its lead

Dhurandhar The Revenge review

The level of violence has become a key talking point

YouTube/ Jio Studios
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 19, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Ranveer Singh widely praised as the film’s driving force
  • Extreme violence and graphic scenes draw mixed reactions
  • Audience response more enthusiastic than critical reception
  • Length and heavy-handed tone remain common concerns

Ranveer Singh stands out in a divisive spectacle

Across early reviews, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is being described as a film that rests heavily on its lead. Ranveer Singh has emerged as the strongest element, with critics and viewers agreeing that his performance carries the film’s intensity.

Many reactions highlight how his character feels more unrestrained this time, shifting from controlled to ferocious. Even in reviews that are critical of the film, his screen presence is seen as a major draw.

Violence and scale win crowds but divide critics

The film’s scale and action have found favour with audiences looking for a theatrical experience. Early reactions speak of packed screenings, loud applause and moments designed for mass appeal.

At the same time, the level of violence has become a key talking point. Some viewers describe the brutality as gripping and integral to the story, while others find it excessive and difficult to watch. The lack of restraint is frequently mentioned, with several reviews noting that the film prioritises impact over subtlety.

Politics and length spark debate

Where opinions diverge most sharply is in the film’s tone and messaging. Aditya Dhar’s approach has been described as overt and provocative, with strong nationalist themes shaping the narrative.

Some viewers accept this as part of the genre, while others see it as overbearing. The discussion has extended beyond the film itself, with its themes prompting wider debate.

The runtime also comes under scrutiny. At nearly four hours, the film is often described as overlong, with repetitive stretches and indulgent pacing. Even those who enjoy the spectacle acknowledge that tighter editing could have strengthened the overall impact.

The takeaway

The early response positions Dhurandhar: The Revenge as a film that delivers scale and star power but splits opinion on execution. It appeals strongly to audiences seeking high-voltage entertainment, while critics remain divided over its excess, tone and messaging.

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