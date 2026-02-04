Ranveer Singh’s 'Dhurandhar' delivers Netflix’s biggest Indian debut week with 7.6 million views

Highlights

Dhurandhar clocks 21.6 million viewing hours globally in its first week on Netflix

The film tops Netflix’s non-English films chart worldwide during its debut window

Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller breaks three major Indian OTT opening records

Strong streaming performance despite theatrical bans in several overseas markets

A dominant Netflix debut

Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar has made a striking entry on Netflix, delivering one of the platform’s strongest opening weeks for an Indian film in recent years. After a robust theatrical run, the film has translated its momentum to streaming, featuring in Netflix’s top 10 non-English films list across 22 countries in its first week.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar secured the number one position in seven territories, including India, the UAE, Pakistan, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Mauritius — markets where the film did not receive a theatrical release in some cases due to bans.

Netflix viewership figures explained

According to Netflix’s official weekly data covering January 26 to February 1, 2026, Dhurandhar recorded 7.6 million views worldwide, generating 21.6 million viewing hours. These figures placed the film at the top of Netflix’s global non-English films chart for the week.

The data reflects Netflix’s standard weekly measurement, which counts total viewing hours and views irrespective of the day a title premieres within the week.

Biggest Indian Netflix opening since theatrical release

With its debut-week numbers, Dhurandhar has registered the biggest opening week on Netflix for an Indian film released after a cinema run between 2024 and 2026. The film has overtaken Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which previously held the record with 6.2 million views in its first week.

The top debut-week openings on Netflix for Indian films in this period now place Dhurandhar ahead of titles such as Fighter, Pushpa 2 and Dunki.

Spy thriller record on the platform

Dhurandhar has also emerged as Netflix’s most-watched Indian spy thriller by debut-week performance, surpassing the total lifetime views of War 2. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-led film stands at 6.9 million views on the platform, a figure Dhurandhar crossed within its opening week.

Fast entry into the most-watched list

The film has additionally entered Netflix’s top 10 most-viewed Indian films of 2025–26, landing at number eight within days of release. In doing so, it has displaced Mahavatar Narsimha from the list and is expected to climb further based on current viewing trends.

Dhurandhar also stars Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal.