'Dhurandhar' may be building Bollywood’s next long-running spy universe

Highlights

Producer Jyoti Deshpande has hinted that the Dhurandhar franchise is not finished yet

The remark has triggered speculation about a possible third film or wider expansion

Director Aditya Dhar and actor Ranveer Singh have already delivered two major box office hits with the series

A small hint that sparked bigger questions

The Dhurandhar franchise may be heading towards something larger than a conventional sequel. A brief but carefully worded comment from producer Jyoti Deshpande has now fuelled speculation that the blockbuster action series could be preparing its next move.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Deshpande said the team was “not done with Dhurandhar yet” and hinted at a surprise planned for later this year. While she did not directly confirm a third instalment, the statement was enough to set off fresh discussion online about the future of the franchise.

The reaction reflects how quickly Dhurandhar has established itself in the Hindi film industry. What began as a spy-action thriller has now started to resemble a much bigger cinematic property, with audiences already expecting the story to continue beyond two films.

Success that changed the scale of the franchise

Released in December 2025, Dhurandhar followed undercover intelligence agent Hamza Ali Mazari as he entered Karachi’s criminal underworld to dismantle an ISI-backed terror network. The film combined espionage drama with references to real-life events including the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Led by Singh, the cast also included Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan.

The film reportedly earned more than £119 million worldwide, transforming it into one of the biggest commercial successes in recent Hindi cinema. That momentum carried directly into Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which released in March 2026 and continued Mazari’s mission inside Karachi’s criminal syndicates while exploring revenge linked to the 26/11 attacks.

The scale of both films has led many fans to believe the makers may now be thinking beyond a trilogy and towards a wider spy universe.

Yami Gautam says fame has not changed Aditya Dhar

As interest around the franchise grows, Yami Gautam recently spoke about how Dhar has responded to the sudden scale of success.

In an interview with Grazia, she said the filmmaker had remained grounded despite the attention surrounding the Dhurandhar films. Gautam described him as calm and unaffected by professional highs, adding that spirituality and gratitude continue to shape their outlook.

Her comments offer a contrast to the growing scale of the franchise itself. While Dhurandhar appears to be expanding rapidly, those behind it insist that success has not altered the people making it.

For now, Deshpande’s comment remains deliberately vague. But with audiences already invested in the world Dhar has created, even a small tease has been enough to convince many fans that the Dhurandhar story is only just beginning.