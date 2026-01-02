‘Dhurandhar’ re-releases with muted dialogue, minor edits

ESPIONAGE drama “Dhurandhar”, starring Ranveer Singh, has been re-released with a dialogue and certain words muted, officials said. The film has earned over Rs 700 crore in India (around £57.7 million).

Officials said Aditya Dhar Films made the changes on its own, and there was no directive from the Information and Broadcasting ministry.

They said the filmmakers approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with the proposed changes. These include muting a dialogue containing the words ‘Baloch’ and ‘intelligence’, which were found to be offensive to certain communities.

The changes were carried out under Rule 31 of the Cinematograph Act, which allows producers to edit an already certified film as long as the larger meaning of the scene is not altered.

The film has earned over Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office (around £82.4 million). It was released on December 5 and has drawn attention and controversy.

Set in Pakistan’s Lyari town, the story follows an Indian spy, played by Ranveer Singh, who infiltrates a local gang involved in criminal activities and arms dealing.

On Friday, the film was declared tax-free in India's Ladakh.

Announcing the decision, Lt Gov Kavinder Gupta’s office said in a post on X that the film was shot extensively in the region. “The film spotlights Ladakh’s cinematic landscapes, signalling strong support for filmmakers and reinforcing the UT’s push to emerge as a preferred destination for film shoots and tourism,” the post said.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan. The second part of the movie will be released in March this year.