Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

‘Dhurandhar’ re-releases with muted dialogue, minor edits

Officials said Aditya Dhar Films made the changes on its own, and there was no directive from the Information and Broadcasting ministry.

Dhurandhar

Set in Pakistan’s Lyari town, the story follows an Indian spy, played by Ranveer Singh, who infiltrates a local gang involved in criminal activities and arms dealing. (Photo credit: X/@AdityaDharFilms)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 02, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

ESPIONAGE drama “Dhurandhar”, starring Ranveer Singh, has been re-released with a dialogue and certain words muted, officials said. The film has earned over Rs 700 crore in India (around £57.7 million).

Officials said Aditya Dhar Films made the changes on its own, and there was no directive from the Information and Broadcasting ministry.

They said the filmmakers approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with the proposed changes. These include muting a dialogue containing the words ‘Baloch’ and ‘intelligence’, which were found to be offensive to certain communities.

The changes were carried out under Rule 31 of the Cinematograph Act, which allows producers to edit an already certified film as long as the larger meaning of the scene is not altered.

The film has earned over Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office (around £82.4 million). It was released on December 5 and has drawn attention and controversy.

Set in Pakistan’s Lyari town, the story follows an Indian spy, played by Ranveer Singh, who infiltrates a local gang involved in criminal activities and arms dealing.

On Friday, the film was declared tax-free in India's Ladakh.

Announcing the decision, Lt Gov Kavinder Gupta’s office said in a post on X that the film was shot extensively in the region. “The film spotlights Ladakh’s cinematic landscapes, signalling strong support for filmmakers and reinforcing the UT’s push to emerge as a preferred destination for film shoots and tourism,” the post said.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan. The second part of the movie will be released in March this year.

cbfcdhurandharfilm censorshipindian cinemaladakh

Related News

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

More For You

Trump slams George Clooney's French citizenship, minister raises concerns

An official decree confirmed George Clooney, his wife Amal Alamuddin Clooney and their two children had become French citizens

Getty Images

Trump slams George Clooney's French citizenship, minister raises concerns

Highlights

  • US president Donald Trump criticises George Clooney becoming French citizen, calling actor one of "worst political prognosticators of all time".
  • Junior French minister Marie-Pierre Vedrenne questions double standards as Clooney granted citizenship despite admitting poor French after 400 lessons.
  • Decision comes ahead of tougher language requirements from January (1).

US president Donald Trump piled on criticism Wednesday of a decision to grant Hollywood superstar George Clooney French citizenship after a junior government official in Paris labelled the move a "double standard".

An official decree confirmed that the 64-year-old Oscar winner, his wife Amal Alamuddin Clooney and their two children had become French citizens, sparking controversy just ahead of language requirements being toughened for everyone else under new immigration rules from January (1).

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us