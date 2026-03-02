Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Ranveer Singh’s 'Dhurandhar 2' leads with £27K in US pre-sales, outpacing Yash’s 'Toxic' ahead of March clash

Both films are set for a direct box-office clash on 19 March

Dhurandhar 2 leads with £27K US Pre-Sale, Beats Yash's Toxic

Spy sequel sells nearly ten times more tickets than rival release in the US

X/ nishantbhuse
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 02, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Spy sequel sells nearly ten times more tickets than rival release in the US
  • Both films are set for a direct box-office clash on 19 March
  • Industry data shows a clear early lead in shows, theatres and revenue

Early numbers point to strong overseas momentum

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken a decisive lead over Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups in US advance sales ahead of their simultaneous theatrical release.

According to figures from industry tracker Sacnilk, the sequel had grossed £26,600 in pre-sales as of 1 March, with 1,953 tickets sold across 209 shows in 151 theatres.

Toxic opens with slower pre-sales footprint

By comparison, Toxic has recorded £2,900 in advance revenue so far, selling 189 tickets across 122 shows in 81 theatres for its premiere bookings. The figures underline a significant early gap between the two high-profile releases in the North American market.

Sequel expands a major spy franchise

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge sees Singh reprise his role as Hamza, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The film follows the 2025 blockbuster, which grossed more than £125 million worldwide.

The sequel was filmed alongside the original instalment and later split into two parts during post-production. The ensemble cast includes Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, with Akshaye Khanna expected to appear in a cameo.

Yash returns to the big screen with ensemble actioner

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, marks Yash’s return to cinemas in a pan-India action project. The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth.

With both titles heading for the same release date, the early booking trend suggests Dhurandhar 2 currently holds the advantage overseas, setting up a closely watched box-office showdown.

yashdhurandhar 2toxicranveer singh

Related News

Nick Ahad
Entertainment

Nick Ahad says his play will inject curiosity into ‘toxic’ debate over refugee crisis

Asian writer
Entertainment

Karim Khan: 'Sweetmeats' explores inti­macy and romance in later life

Shabaz Ali​
Entertainment

Just do it, don't wait: Shabaz Ali tells aspiring Asian comedians

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us