Ranveer Singh’s 'Dhurandhar 2' leads with £27K in US pre-sales, outpacing Yash’s 'Toxic' ahead of March clash

Highlights

Spy sequel sells nearly ten times more tickets than rival release in the US

Both films are set for a direct box-office clash on 19 March

Industry data shows a clear early lead in shows, theatres and revenue

Early numbers point to strong overseas momentum

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken a decisive lead over Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups in US advance sales ahead of their simultaneous theatrical release.

According to figures from industry tracker Sacnilk, the sequel had grossed £26,600 in pre-sales as of 1 March, with 1,953 tickets sold across 209 shows in 151 theatres.

Toxic opens with slower pre-sales footprint

By comparison, Toxic has recorded £2,900 in advance revenue so far, selling 189 tickets across 122 shows in 81 theatres for its premiere bookings. The figures underline a significant early gap between the two high-profile releases in the North American market.

Sequel expands a major spy franchise

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge sees Singh reprise his role as Hamza, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The film follows the 2025 blockbuster, which grossed more than £125 million worldwide.

The sequel was filmed alongside the original instalment and later split into two parts during post-production. The ensemble cast includes Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, with Akshaye Khanna expected to appear in a cameo.

Yash returns to the big screen with ensemble actioner

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, marks Yash’s return to cinemas in a pan-India action project. The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth.

With both titles heading for the same release date, the early booking trend suggests Dhurandhar 2 currently holds the advantage overseas, setting up a closely watched box-office showdown.