Dhurandhar: The Revenge crosses £122 million worldwide in two weeks

RANVEER SINGH’s “Dhurandhar: The Revenge” has collected Rs 1,500 crore (about £122.3 million) worldwide within two weeks of its release, the makers said on Thursday.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film has earned Rs 1,501 crore (about £122.4 million) gross globally in 15 days, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film so far.

The film’s run has been driven by sustained collections across markets, with records for opening day, opening weekend, and weekly totals. It is also the fastest film to reach Rs 1,000 crore (about £81.6 million) worldwide.

In overseas markets, the film has collected Rs 367 crore (about £29.9 million) in the first two weeks. It is now the highest-grossing Indian film in North America and recorded the highest overseas total for an Indian film within its first week.

The film also crossed the overseas lifetime collection of “Dhurandhar”, the first part of the franchise, within 10 days.

In India, the film has grossed Rs 1,134 crore (about £92.5 million). Its net collection stands at Rs 961 crore (about £78.4 million), close to the Rs 1,000 crore (about £81.6 million) nett mark reached by a limited number of Hindi films such as “Dangal”.

“Dhurandhar: The Revenge” is the sequel to Dhar’s 2025 film “Dhurandhar”. It was released on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film features Ranveer Singh along with R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Set in Lyari in Karachi, the story follows Hamza Ali Mazari and his rise in the underworld. It also traces his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and his shift into a covert operative.

(With inputs from agencies)