Anurag Kashyap on 'Dhurandhar': "Ignored the propaganda dialogues and loved the filmmaking"

According to Kashyap, Dhar’s films consistently engage with Kashmir and related themes

Anurag Kashyap Dhurandhar

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has added his voice to the praise for Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJan 05, 2026
Highlights

  • Anurag Kashyap calls Dhurandhar a “significant” and “brilliant” film despite disagreeing with parts of its politics
  • Says he ignored what he viewed as propaganda lines and concentrated on the filmmaking
  • Compares the film to Hollywood war dramas often criticised for political messaging

Kashyap’s review singles out craft over ideology

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has added his voice to the praise for Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, saying he admired the film even though he did not agree with all of its political messaging. Writing on Letterboxd, Kashyap said he chose to look past what he felt were a couple of propaganda-heavy moments and instead focus on the quality of the filmmaking.

He noted that hostility towards an enemy state is often built into the genre itself, adding that he had no issue with that aspect. However, he pointed to two specific dialogues that troubled him, saying that setting them aside allowed the film to work strongly on its own terms. He described Dhurandhar as a good, and ultimately brilliant, film largely set in Pakistan.

Views on Aditya Dhar and his politics

Kashyap also spoke at length about director Aditya Dhar, whom he has known since Dhar’s National Award-winning short Boond. He described Dhar’s political viewpoint as genuine and personal, rooted in his background as a Kashmiri Pandit.

According to Kashyap, Dhar’s films consistently engage with Kashmir and related themes, reflecting lived experience rather than opportunism. While acknowledging that audiences may agree or disagree with the politics, Kashyap said the filmmaker’s honesty and technical command stood out, calling the filmmaking “top-notch”.

Hollywood comparisons and performances

Drawing parallels with Hollywood, Kashyap compared Dhurandhar to films such as The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty and House of Dynamite, which he referred to as Oscar-winning American propaganda films. He said he was able to enjoy Dhurandhar in a similar way by overlooking the political messaging he disagreed with and appreciating the director’s determination.

He also singled out Ranveer Singh’s performance as his favourite element of the film, praising the actor’s confidence and restraint. Kashyap concluded by calling Dhurandhar a significant film, adding that if he wanted to debate its politics further, he would do so directly with Dhar.

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian intelligence operative who infiltrates criminal gangs in Pakistan’s Lyari area to break their links with a terror network. Inspired by real events, the film also features Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal.

The spy thriller has proved a major box office success, earning more than ₹1,200 crore worldwide. A second part, which will conclude the story, is scheduled for release in March.

anurag kashyapranveer singhaditya dhardhurandhar

