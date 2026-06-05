James Handy, actor known for 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Jumanji', stabbed to death aged 81

Highlights

Actor James Handy was found dead at his Los Angeles home with multiple stab wounds.

Police have arrested the 44-year-old son of Handy’s girlfriend on suspicion of murder.

Handy built a six-decade career with memorable roles across film and television.

Veteran actor found dead at California home

James Handy, the veteran American actor known for appearances in Top Gun: Maverick, Jumanji and The West Wing, has died aged 81 after an incident at his home in Tarzana, Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a report of "unknown trouble" on Wednesday and discovered Handy unconscious in the front garden of the property. He had sustained several stab wounds to the chest.

Emergency services attended the scene, but the actor was pronounced dead.

Girlfriend’s son arrested on suspicion of murder

Police have arrested 44-year-old Michael Gledhill, the son of Handy’s girlfriend, in connection with the case.

Authorities said a 911 caller reported: “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.” Following the incident, Gledhill allegedly approached responding officers and identified himself as the person they were seeking.

The suspect, who reportedly lived at the property with his mother and Handy, was taken into custody and later booked on one count of murder. Bail has been set at $2 million (£1.5m).

Investigators believe the incident was isolated and have stated there is no ongoing threat to the public.

A familiar face across six decades of television and film

Although rarely cast in leading roles, Handy became one of Hollywood’s most recognisable character actors through a career spanning more than 60 years.

Born in New York, he amassed an extensive list of screen credits across film and television, appearing in series including NYPD Blue, Law & Order, CSI: NY, Castle, NCIS, Alias, The X-Files and Murder, She Wrote.

His film work included roles in Arachnophobia, K-9, Logan and Jumanji. One of his final screen appearances came in 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick, where he played Jimmy, a bartender who worked alongside the character portrayed by Jennifer Connelly.

Tributes paid to a respected character actor

News of Handy’s death prompted tributes from colleagues and industry figures who remembered him for the depth he brought to supporting roles.

Entertainment writer Jay Bobbin described him as a “superb character actor”, while writer and producer Don Winslow praised his work on the television drama UC: Undercover.

Winslow said the production team had been honoured to work with Handy in a recurring role, adding that his performances were consistently memorable.

While he may not have been a household name, Handy’s long career left a mark across generations of popular television and film, making him a familiar presence to audiences for decades.