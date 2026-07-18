Strictly 2026 cast revealed: Love Island stars, EastEnders favourite and a Paralympic legend join line-up

Highlights

The BBC has confirmed the first seven celebrities joining Strictly Come Dancing 2026

The line-up features actors, singers, presenters, reality stars and sporting icons

More celebrity contestants are expected to be announced before the new series begins

The countdown to Strictly Come Dancing 2026 is officially underway, with the BBC unveiling the first wave of celebrities heading to the ballroom. This year's line-up already includes soap favourites, reality TV stars, music icons and one of Britain's greatest Paralympians. Here's a closer look at the first seven contestants confirmed so far.

1. Lacey Turner

EastEnders favourite Lacey Turner was the first celebrity announced for the new series. Best known for playing Stacey Slater since 2004, Turner has won several awards during her time on the BBC soap and has also starred in dramas including Our Girl. She said she has always been a fan of Strictly and is excited to finally swap watching from home for the ballroom floor.

2. Dani Dyer

Former Love Island winner Dani Dyer is returning to Strictly after injury forced her to pull out of last year's competition before the live shows began. The television personality, who is also the daughter of actor Danny Dyer, said she was "over the moon" to have another opportunity and cannot wait to put on her dancing shoes.

3. Delta Goodrem

Australian singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem brings decades of entertainment experience to the competition. The chart-topping artist, former Neighbours star and Eurovision performer said she has performed on stages around the world but has never experienced ballroom dancing. She described joining Strictly as an exciting new challenge.

4. Chris Appleton

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton is swapping styling A-list clients for sequins and ballroom routines. Known for working with stars including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears, Appleton said he enjoys pushing himself outside his comfort zone and is looking forward to taking on an entirely different kind of stage.

5. Cach Mercer

Reality television star Cach Mercer rose to fame after winning Love Island last year. Despite reports that the BBC was moving away from casting reality stars, Mercer has secured a place in this year's line-up. He said dancing has always been one of his passions and is eager to master ballroom styles such as the Foxtrot.

6. Will Best

Television presenter Will Best is preparing for one of the biggest live television challenges of his career. Best, who currently hosts Big Brother and The Hits Radio Breakfast Show, admitted he has no idea how good his dancing will be but is ready to embrace every moment of the Strictly experience.

7. Dame Sarah Storey

Britain's most decorated Paralympian joins the competition shortly after announcing her retirement from elite sport. Dame Sarah Storey has won 19 Paralympic gold medals and said taking part in Strictly is the perfect way to begin a new chapter. She also revealed her daughter is a talented dancer, making the opportunity even more special.

The BBC is expected to reveal more celebrity contestants over the coming weeks before Strictly Come Dancing returns later this year.