Can Cach Mercer recreate his Love Island magic on Strictly Come Dancing

Highlights

Love Island winner Cach Mercer has joined the Strictly Come Dancing 2026 line-up.

The social media star, known for his viral dance videos, is the fifth celebrity confirmed for the new series.

Mercer says he is looking forward to learning ballroom dancing and performing the Foxtrot.

Cach Mercer won over the public to become the 2025 Love Island champion. Now, the reality TV star is hoping to strike the same chord with viewers as he joins the celebrity line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2026.

The BBC confirmed Mercer as the fifth contestant for this year's series, announcing the news across its official social media channels. He will take to the ballroom when the hit dance competition returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this September.

From viral dance videos to the ballroom

Mercer rose to fame after winning the public vote on Love Island in 2025, before building a successful career as a content creator, model and DJ.

His dance videos, showcasing Afrobeat, hip-hop and street dance, have earned nearly 50 million likes on TikTok. Away from social media, he also works as an ambassador for a youth mental health charity.

While dance has long been part of his career, Strictly Come Dancing will introduce him to an entirely different style, with ballroom and Latin routines replacing the moves that made him an online favourite.

'I've grown up watching the show'

Reacting to the announcement, Mercer said joining Strictly Come Dancing was a dream come true.

"I have grown up watching the show with my family and am so excited to now be part of the cast," he said.

"Dancing is a huge passion of mine and I can't wait to learn Ballroom and do the Foxtrot for the first time!"

Joining the 2026 line-up

Mercer joins an expanding celebrity line-up that already includes actor Lacey Turner, television personality Dani Dyer, singer Delta Goodrem and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.

The BBC is expected to reveal more contestants throughout the summer before the new season of Strictly Come Dancing premieres on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.