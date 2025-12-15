Skip to content
Strictly Come Dancing heats up as finalists prepare for the grand finale

Amber Davies advances once more as judges’ vote settles the final lineup ahead of the BBC show’s last weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing finale

Strictly Come Dancing final lineup set as BBC show reaches dramatic climax

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 15, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Balvinder Sopal leaves Strictly Come Dancing after losing the semi-final dance-off
  • Amber Davies survives for a second week and reaches the final
  • Karen Carney and George Clarke also make the last show
  • Final airs next Saturday on BBC One and iPlayer

The Strictly Come Dancing finalists for 2025 have been confirmed after EastEnders actor Balvinder Sopal was voted out at the semi-final stage. Her exit followed a dance-off against Amber Davies, a result that settled the line-up for next weekend’s live final. The BBC show now has three couples left in the race for the Glitterball.

Strictly Come Dancing finale Strictly Come Dancing final lineup set as BBC show reaches dramatic climax


Who are the Strictly Come Dancing finalists this year?

The confirmed Strictly Come Dancing finalists are Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin, Karen Carney and Carlos Gu, and George Clarke with Alexis Warr.

Davies reached the final after surviving the dance-off for a second consecutive week. She and Kuzmin were saved by all four judges after reprising their Couple’s Choice routine.

Carney and Gu had topped the semi-final leaderboard on Saturday night with a combined score of 78, the highest of the series so far. Clarke and Warr progressed without facing the dance-off, having secured enough public support to book their place in the final.


Why Balvinder Sopal’s exit stood out

Sopal had appeared in six dance-offs across the series, more than any other contestant this year. In Sunday’s results show, Sopal and her partner Julian Caillon repeated their Salsa, while Davies and Kuzmin performed their Couple’s Choice. The judges voted unanimously to save Davies.

Speaking after her exit, Sopal said she had “absolutely adored every single minute” of the competition. She thanked Caillon for his support, adding that she had “never felt alone on this floor.” Caillon said Sopal “embodies what Strictly is about” and praised her resilience across the series.


How the semi-final results played out

Each celebrity performed two dances during Saturday’s semi-final. Carney and Gu’s near-perfect score put them clear at the top of the table. Davies finished just behind them, while Sopal ended the night at the bottom of the leaderboard, placing her in the dance-off once again.

The results show also included tributes to presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who were each presented with a golden Glitterball trophy, with musical performances from Kylie Minogue and the band James.


What happens next on Strictly Come Dancing?

The Strictly Come Dancing finalists will perform during next Saturday’s grand final, where one couple will lift the Glitterball trophy. The live show airs at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The winner will be crowned on the night.

Rob Reiner and wife Michele Rob Reiner and wife Michele found dead at Los Angeles home

