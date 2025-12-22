Skip to content
Strictly Come Dancing final delivers a shock finish as the public vote changes everything

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman step away in an emotional BBC One final with fans discussing the voting and the public vote.

Strictly Come Dancing final shock

Strictly Come Dancing ends on a tense live night with one contender pulling ahead late

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai Dec 22, 2025
Highlights:

  • Strictly winner Karen Carney lifted the 2025 Glitterball after winning the public vote
  • The former England footballer and pro partner Carlos Gu beat Amber Davies and George Clarke
  • The live final marked Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s last night as main hosts
  • Queen Camilla issued a message praising the presenters and the show
  • Claims of rigged voting from former contestant Thomas Skinner were rejected by the BBC

Karen Carney is the Strictly Come Dancing winner for 2025, ending a long autumn run with three live dances and a clean sweep of support from viewers. The former Lioness, paired with Carlos Gu, reached the last stage alongside Amber Davies and George Clarke. Strictly Come Dancing has played to big Saturday numbers again, and Carney’s win brings a first-ever glitterball for a professional footballer.

Why the Strictly winner story matters for Karen Carney

Carney moved through the series without major controversy. She said simple things, turned up to training, and her scores grew. Judges liked the discipline and fans liked seeing someone new to performance settle into live television.

On the night, she and Gu danced a show piece to Inner Smile by Texas, then a judges’ pick Argentine tango set to Red Right Hand by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. A football-themed jive drew laughter and the second perfect 40 of the night. Gu told her she had changed his life. Carney said she was lost for words and called the competition a privilege.


How Strictly winners are decided in the final

The format kept the same pattern. Three dances each. One technical repeat picked by the judges. One favourite dance. One show dance. Viewers then make the only vote that matters.

Scores are shown on screen while Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke sat behind the desk offering remarks. Amber Davies, a Love Island regular, danced a Paso Doble to Dream On by Aerosmith, and her show routine to Rain On Me had loud support in the room. George Clarke pushed through a Viennese Waltz to Queen and a show dance to Human by The Killers. Both pairs peaked but never topped Carney and Gu.


What changed for Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

Strictly winner headlines will share space with a smaller story. Daly and Winkleman hosted their last final. Daly has been on presenting duty since the first programme 21 years ago. Winkleman joined full-time in 2014.


A message from Queen Camilla was read by judge Craig Revel Horwood. It praised their warmth and their partnership. Old contestants returned for one closing group routine. Thomas Skinner, who had posted claims that the BBC rigged the vote, stayed away. The BBC rejected the allegation and said all public votes are checked independently.

