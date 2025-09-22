Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 reveals couples with Ellie Goldstein milestone and controversial new online voting rule

Fifteen celebrity pairings were revealed in the launch show as bookmakers slashed odds and Strictly scrapped its phone vote system.

strictly come dancing 2025

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 stuns with Ellie Goldstein milestone, Amy Dowden comeback and shock new voting twist

Instagram/bbcstrictly
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 22, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • The launch show confirmed 15 new couples, including historic participation from model Ellie Goldstein.
  • Professional dancer Amy Dowden makes a return after missing the 2024 series due to injury.
  • For the first time voting will be entirely online, ditching phone lines.
  • The first live show is scheduled for 27 September with themed weeks planned.

The gloves are off and the dancing shoes are on as Strictly Come Dancing 2025 finally revealed its celebrity professional pairings in a launch show that did not disappoint. This year’s line up is already being talked about for its refreshing mix of personalities. The Strictly Come Dancing 2025 pairings have set a new tone for the competition, mixing veteran stars with inspiring newcomers.

strictly come dancing 2025 Strictly Come Dancing 2025 stuns with Ellie Goldstein milestone, Amy Dowden comeback and shock new voting twist Instagram/bbcstrictly


So what are the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 pairings everyone is chatting about?

Right, let us get straight to it. The big reveal gave us 15 couples. Some look like matches made in heaven, others… well, we will see. Neighbours stalwart Stefan Dennis is with Dianne Buswell in the so called ‘Aussie dream team’. Then there is Ellie Goldstein, the model, paired with Vito Coppola. That partnership is bursting with joy from the first glimpse.

Thomas Skinner, best known for The Apprentice, got Amy Dowden, which is a huge deal given her comeback from that stress fracture. And Ross King is with Jowita Przystał and is already joking about drawing the short straw. The full list is out there, but these are the ones generating the heat early on. It is the mix of sport stars, actors and reality TV faces that makes this year feel different.


How is the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 line up shaping the betting odds?

You can always tell the mood by the bookmakers. And boy, did they react fast. Within hours of the pairings being shown the odds shifted dramatically. Gladiators star Harry Aikines A ryeetey, now with Karen Hauer, saw his price slashed from 16/1 to 8/1. Punters clearly fancy his athleticism. Meanwhile Lewis Cope is holding firm as the early favourite.

But it is not good news for everyone. Ross King’s chances have plummeted to 100/1, which basically means the market thinks he is a goner early doors. Thomas Skinner’s odds drifted out too, which is surprising given his popularity. It is a brutal initial judgment, but that is Strictly for you; first impressions count.


What are the big changes for Strictly Come Dancing 2025?

This is not just another series. Strictly Come Dancing 2025 has made a significant shift with no more phone votes. After years of premium rate lines it is all moving online. You will need a BBC account to have your say. They are calling the old system “outdated” and too costly. It is a big change, but one that probably makes sense for how people watch telly now. Also Dianne Buswell is dancing while pregnant, which is a first on the show. That adds a whole new layer to the competition dynamics. The show must go on, as they say, but it will be fascinating to see how that plays out over the weeks.

Strictly shakes up voting rules with online-only system for the first timeBBC One Website


When does the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 competition really begin?

Mark your calendars. The first live show is on Saturday 27 September. That is when the judges’ scores will start to count. The public vote opens the week after, leading to the first elimination. And of course the themed weeks are locked in: Movie Week on 11 October, Halloween Week on 25 October and the big trip to Blackpool on 22 November. The final is set for 20 December. So the journey is just starting. The launch was fun, but the real work begins now. Who will cope with the pressure? Who will crumble? We are about to find out.

bbclaunch showreality tvnew couplesstrictly come dancing 2025

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Sarm Heslop

Friends describe Sarm, 41, as a “free spirit” who embraced adventure

MissingSarmHeslop

Sarm Heslop: BBC documentary explores the mystery around disappearance of British woman

Highlights:

  • CCTV footage released to the BBC shows Sarm Heslop boarding a dinghy with boyfriend Ryan Bane on the night she vanished.
  • Six hours later, she was reported missing from his yacht in the US Virgin Islands.
  • Her body has never been found, and her disappearance remains unsolved.
  • Police say the timeline provided by Bane is inconsistent with verified CCTV evidence.
  • Friends and family continue to press for answers, calling for a murder investigation.

The last sighting

Newly released CCTV footage shows British woman Sarm Heslop and her boyfriend Ryan Bane leaving a bar in St John, US Virgin Islands, on 7 March 2021. The couple can be seen boarding a dinghy and motoring into the Caribbean night, heading for Bane’s yacht, Siren Song.

Six hours later, Sarm was reported missing. Despite an extensive search, she has never been found.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty face their most dangerous hunt yet in Oni Press finale

Instagram/rickandmorty

‘Rick and Morty: The End’ announced with six-part finale bringing Oni Press saga to a close

Highlights:

  • Oni Press announces Rick and Morty: The End six-part miniseries starting 3 December 2025
  • The comic marks a dramatic conclusion after more than 100 issues of the hit franchise
  • Writer Daniel Kibblesmith and artist Jarrett Williams lead the final saga following Rick and Morty vs. the Universe
  • Rick Sanchez becomes the multiverse’s most wanted as Morty and Space Beth hunt him down

Adult Swim’s cult animated hit Rick and Morty is set to close a major chapter with Oni Press confirming the launch of Rick and Morty: The End this December. The new comic book miniseries will spin directly out of Rick and Morty vs. the Universe and promises a high-stakes finale unlike anything the duo has faced before. Fans searching for details on Rick and Morty The End will now have confirmation that this marks the start of a six-issue showdown.

Rick and Morty Rick and Morty face their most dangerous hunt yet in Oni Press finale Instagram/rickandmorty

Keep ReadingShow less
The Office spinoff

The Paper trailer reveals chaotic newsroom comedy with Oscar Martinez

Instagram/domhnallgleeson_haven

'The Paper' trailer reveals 'The Office' spinoff set in a struggling newspaper, starring Oscar Martinez

Highlights

  • The Office universe expands with new Peacock comedy The Paper, premiering 4 September.
  • Domhnall Gleeson stars as a struggling newspaper’s new editor-in-chief.
  • Oscar Nuñez reprises his role as Oscar Martinez from The Office.
  • Series co-created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman; to stream in India on JioHotstar from 5 September.

The long-awaited return to The Office’s mockumentary world is here, but with an all-new workplace. Peacock has released the first trailer for The Paper, an offshoot series set in the same universe as the hit sitcom, this time turning the cameras on a failing local newspaper in Toledo, Ohio.

Led by Domhnall Gleeson and featuring the comeback of Oscar Nuñez as The Office’s fan-favourite accountant Oscar Martinez, the comedy premieres 4 September on Peacock, with Indian audiences able to stream it on JioHotstar from 5 September.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pride and Prejudice

Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice features Emma Corrin and Olivia Colman in lead roles

X/Netflix

Netflix’s new 'Pride and Prejudice' casts Anjana Vasan as only Asian actor in main ensemble

Highlights:

• Netflix shares first image and complete cast list for Pride and Prejudice series
• Emma Corrin stars as Elizabeth Bennet, with Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet
• The diverse ensemble includes newcomers and veteran actors
• Series written by Dolly Alderton, directed by Heartstopper’s Euros Lyn

Netflix has officially kicked off production on its six-part limited series Pride and Prejudice, offering fans a first glimpse at its fresh interpretation of the Jane Austen classic. The first-look image features the Bennet sisters and their mother in full period costume, combining veteran star power with a rising, diverse cast. With Emma Corrin leading as Elizabeth Bennet and Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet, the series is set to reintroduce Austen’s story to a new generation with a contemporary lens.

Keep ReadingShow less
‘South Park’ lands £1.1 billion Paramount+ deal as creators secure 50 new episodes after behind-the-scenes dispute

All past and future South Park episodes will now stream exclusively on Paramount+

IMDB

‘South Park’ lands £1.1 billion Paramount+ deal as creators secure 50 new episodes after behind-the-scenes dispute

Highlights:

  • South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone sign a new five-year deal with Paramount Global.
  • The deal, worth £1.1 billion (₹11,600 crore), includes 50 new episodes and exclusive streaming rights.
  • All 26 past seasons will move from HBO Max to Paramount+.
  • Season 27 premieres 23 July on Comedy Central, followed by streaming on Paramount+.

After months of negotiations and behind-the-scenes legal tension, South Park will now officially stream on Paramount+. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have signed a massive £1.1 billion (₹11,600 crore) deal with Paramount Global, ensuring the future of the long-running adult animation for another five years.

The agreement includes 50 brand-new episodes, with all 26 previous seasons moving to Paramount+ globally. The show's 27th season, which was delayed due to contractual disagreements, premieres on Comedy Central this week, followed by streaming availability the next day.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us