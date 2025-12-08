Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Balvinder Sopal moves into the Strictly Come Dancing semi final after unexpected Musicals Week twist

Musicals Week leaves Strictly fans talking as Amber Davies leads the scoreboard and four couples prepare for the semi final push.

Balvinder Sopal

Balvinder Sopal thanked everyone after an emotional Musicals Week routine on Strictly

Instagram/leesopal
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai Dec 08, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Strictly Come Dancing confirms its final four after Lewis Cope is voted out
  • Amber Davies survives the dance-off again after topping the leaderboard
  • Balvinder Sopal’s emotional comeback routine draws strong praise
  • Bookies now label Sopal the “dark horse” heading into the semi-final
  • Semi-final airs on 13 December with each couple dancing twice

Strictly Come Dancing’s semi-final places are set after a tough Musicals Week that ended with Lewis Cope being voted out. The BBC One show is getting close to its 2025 finish now and four couples remain. Amber Davies and Balvinder Sopal are still in it and now have a week to pull together two new routines for the semi-final.

Balvinder Sopal Balvinder Sopal thanked everyone after an emotional Musicals Week routine on Strictly Instagram/leesopal


Who made the Strictly semi-final after Musicals Week?

Lewis Cope and Katya Jones fell into the bottom two after their salsa to 'Dance At The Gym' from West Side Story. Opposite them were Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin, who had topped Saturday’s scores with a full-mark Charleston. The judges chose to save Davies, ending Cope’s run after eleven weeks. He thanked viewers and praised Jones, saying she had “given me everything I could wish for as a friend and teacher”. Jones called him “a gentleman” and said she was proud of how far he had come.

With Cope’s exit, the semi-final line-up is confirmed: Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin, Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon, George Clarke and Alexis Warr, and Karen Carney and Carlos Gu.


Why Balvinder Sopal is suddenly the name to watch

Sopal’s Viennese waltz to “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman drew some of the strongest reactions of the night. She broke down in tears as the judges praised her, with Anton du Beke calling it “an exquisite beginning” and Shirley Ballas saying the actor showed “a freedom” she had not seen from her before.

Craig Revel Horwood still pointed out issues with her arm placement, yet said the dance had “flow, feeling, emotion”. Motsi Mabuse hugged her on the floor and told her she was “a fighter”.

Sopal, who has fallen into the bottom two five times this series, earned her highest score so far, and the performance shifted public support. Fans posted long messages in her favour, saying the dance showed her strength and deserved to carry her into the semi-final.


How Strictly odds shifted after Lewis Cope’s exit

Bookmakers say Sopal has now become a “dark horse”. Her odds of lifting the Glitterball have shortened to 25/1, though she is still expected to leave in the semi-final. A spokesperson said her progress after surviving so many dance-offs has “finally connected with viewers”.

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu remain the favourites at 5/6, followed closely by George Clarke and Alexis Warr at 5/4 after a strong Argentine tango. Davies sits further out at 16/1 despite Saturday’s perfect score, with odds-makers noting her ongoing struggle with public votes. The departure of Cope has added uncertainty at the top of the board. “Nobody is safe at this stage,” the spokesperson added.


What happens in the Strictly semi-final?

The four remaining couples will dance twice on Saturday 13 December at 18:35 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The semi-final results show airs the next evening. Kylie Minogue and Five are also set to perform, closing a week where Strictly tightened its race and left the Glitterball closer, but far less predictable than before.

balvinder sopal final four bbc one reality tv strictly come dancing

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Golden Globes 2026

Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall unveil full 2026 Golden Globes shortlist

Getty Images

Kumail Nanjiani among nominees in 2026 Golden Globes TV categories

Highlights:

  • Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall unveiled the 2026 Golden Globes nominations this morning.
  • The full shortlist went live at 8:15am ET with extra categories shown on CBS Mornings.
  • Film, TV and the new podcast category lead the expanded 28-slot line-up.
  • Fans can catch the full list on CBS News, YouTube, TikTok and the Golden Globes site.
  • Kumail Nanjiani receives a nomination in the TV category.

Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall revealed the 2026 Golden Globes nominations this morning. Kumail Nanjiani is among the actors nominated this year, with film, TV, and the new podcast category leading the 28-slot line-up. Films that had been bubbling under the radar suddenly jumped to the front, a few expected front-runners slipped down, and the Globes’ organisers continued their slow rebuild by adding a new podcast category, the first major awards body to take that leap.

Golden Globes 2026 Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall unveil full 2026 Golden Globes shortlist Getty Images

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us