Balvinder Sopal moves into the Strictly Come Dancing semi final after unexpected Musicals Week twist

Strictly Come Dancing’s semi-final places are set after a tough Musicals Week that ended with Lewis Cope being voted out. The BBC One show is getting close to its 2025 finish now and four couples remain. Amber Davies and Balvinder Sopal are still in it and now have a week to pull together two new routines for the semi-final.

Who made the Strictly semi-final after Musicals Week?

Lewis Cope and Katya Jones fell into the bottom two after their salsa to 'Dance At The Gym' from West Side Story. Opposite them were Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin, who had topped Saturday’s scores with a full-mark Charleston. The judges chose to save Davies, ending Cope’s run after eleven weeks. He thanked viewers and praised Jones, saying she had “given me everything I could wish for as a friend and teacher”. Jones called him “a gentleman” and said she was proud of how far he had come.

With Cope’s exit, the semi-final line-up is confirmed: Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin, Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon, George Clarke and Alexis Warr, and Karen Carney and Carlos Gu.





Why Balvinder Sopal is suddenly the name to watch

Sopal’s Viennese waltz to “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman drew some of the strongest reactions of the night. She broke down in tears as the judges praised her, with Anton du Beke calling it “an exquisite beginning” and Shirley Ballas saying the actor showed “a freedom” she had not seen from her before.

Craig Revel Horwood still pointed out issues with her arm placement, yet said the dance had “flow, feeling, emotion”. Motsi Mabuse hugged her on the floor and told her she was “a fighter”.

Sopal, who has fallen into the bottom two five times this series, earned her highest score so far, and the performance shifted public support. Fans posted long messages in her favour, saying the dance showed her strength and deserved to carry her into the semi-final.





How Strictly odds shifted after Lewis Cope’s exit

Bookmakers say Sopal has now become a “dark horse”. Her odds of lifting the Glitterball have shortened to 25/1, though she is still expected to leave in the semi-final. A spokesperson said her progress after surviving so many dance-offs has “finally connected with viewers”.

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu remain the favourites at 5/6, followed closely by George Clarke and Alexis Warr at 5/4 after a strong Argentine tango. Davies sits further out at 16/1 despite Saturday’s perfect score, with odds-makers noting her ongoing struggle with public votes. The departure of Cope has added uncertainty at the top of the board. “Nobody is safe at this stage,” the spokesperson added.





What happens in the Strictly semi-final?

The four remaining couples will dance twice on Saturday 13 December at 18:35 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The semi-final results show airs the next evening. Kylie Minogue and Five are also set to perform, closing a week where Strictly tightened its race and left the Glitterball closer, but far less predictable than before.