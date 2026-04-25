Adam Thomas won 'I’m A Celebrity… South Africa' but the finale became TV chaos no one saw coming

Highlights

Adam Thomas was crowned winner of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

His victory was overshadowed by a chaotic live clash involving Jimmy Bullard and David Haye

Gemma Collins and Sinitta walked off set during the heated argument

Adam Thomas got the crown, but it was the explosive live reunion that became the real talking point of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

What should have been a straightforward winner announcement turned into one of the franchise’s most chaotic finales, as old tensions resurfaced and contestants clashed live on air.

Why Adam Thomas’s win was overshadowed

Thomas was voted the winner by the public on Friday and named the show’s “ultimate legend 2026”.

However, celebrations quickly shifted when Jimmy Bullard reopened their on-screen feud and accused Thomas of using offensive language during an argument that viewers never saw. Bullard claimed the actor dropped “c-bombs” during their row and asked hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly to confirm what happened.

McPartlin rejected claims that Thomas had been aggressive.

David Haye’s editing claims sparked more drama

The argument escalated when David Haye accused the show of editing footage to make Thomas appear like a victim. He claimed several interactions between contestants had been cut and questioned whether Thomas deserved to win.

Haye also backed Bullard’s version of events and described Thomas as “abusive, intimidating and aggressive”. Thomas responded by saying he took responsibility for his behaviour and insisted he had “nothing but love” for Bullard.

Gemma Collins and Sinitta walk off set

Gemma Collins and Sinitta defended Thomas as the confrontation intensified. Both eventually walked off set, with Collins accusing Haye of being aggressive. The moment turned the live finale into a far bigger spectacle than the winner reveal itself.

The actual result almost became an afterthought

Thomas was eventually handed the crown by Sam Thompson, winner of the original series in 2023. Mo Farah finished second, Harry Redknapp came third and Craig Charles placed fourth.

The finale also included support from Ant and Dec for Beverley Callard, who recently left the show due to health issues later linked to her breast cancer diagnosis. In the end, Thomas won the title, but the finale chaos became the moment viewers were left talking about.