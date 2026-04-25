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Adam Thomas won 'I’m A Celebrity… South Africa' but the finale became TV chaos no one saw coming

Gemma Collins and Sinitta walked off set during the heated argument

Adam Thomas

Adam Thomas got the crown

X/ ITV
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 25, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Adam Thomas was crowned winner of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa
  • His victory was overshadowed by a chaotic live clash involving Jimmy Bullard and David Haye
  • Gemma Collins and Sinitta walked off set during the heated argument

Adam Thomas got the crown, but it was the explosive live reunion that became the real talking point of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

What should have been a straightforward winner announcement turned into one of the franchise’s most chaotic finales, as old tensions resurfaced and contestants clashed live on air.

Why Adam Thomas’s win was overshadowed

Thomas was voted the winner by the public on Friday and named the show’s “ultimate legend 2026”.

However, celebrations quickly shifted when Jimmy Bullard reopened their on-screen feud and accused Thomas of using offensive language during an argument that viewers never saw. Bullard claimed the actor dropped “c-bombs” during their row and asked hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly to confirm what happened.

McPartlin rejected claims that Thomas had been aggressive.

David Haye’s editing claims sparked more drama

The argument escalated when David Haye accused the show of editing footage to make Thomas appear like a victim. He claimed several interactions between contestants had been cut and questioned whether Thomas deserved to win.

Haye also backed Bullard’s version of events and described Thomas as “abusive, intimidating and aggressive”. Thomas responded by saying he took responsibility for his behaviour and insisted he had “nothing but love” for Bullard.

Gemma Collins and Sinitta walk off set

Gemma Collins and Sinitta defended Thomas as the confrontation intensified. Both eventually walked off set, with Collins accusing Haye of being aggressive. The moment turned the live finale into a far bigger spectacle than the winner reveal itself.

The actual result almost became an afterthought

Thomas was eventually handed the crown by Sam Thompson, winner of the original series in 2023. Mo Farah finished second, Harry Redknapp came third and Craig Charles placed fourth.

The finale also included support from Ant and Dec for Beverley Callard, who recently left the show due to health issues later linked to her breast cancer diagnosis. In the end, Thomas won the title, but the finale chaos became the moment viewers were left talking about.

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