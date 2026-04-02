Top 5 biggest run chases in IPL history

HIGH RUN chases have become a regular part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years. Totals that were once seen as difficult are now being chased across venues and seasons.

In the early years, scores above 200 were rare. Over time, teams began scoring faster in all phases of the innings.

Powerplay scoring increased, middle overs became more stable, and finishing roles became clearer.

Several matches have stood out where teams chased targets above 210 and even beyond 250.

Here is a look at the top 5 highest successful run chases in IPL history:

1. Punjab Kings – 262 vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2024, Kolkata)

Punjab Kings completed the highest successful run chase in IPL history in 2024.

Kolkata Knight Riders scored 261 for 6 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine scored 71 off 32 balls, and Phil Salt made 75 off 37 balls at the top. Venkatesh Iyer added 39.

Punjab Kings chased the target with 262 for 2 in 18.4 overs. Jonny Bairstow scored 108 not out off 48 balls. Prabhsimran Singh made 54, and Shashank Singh finished on 68 not out off 28 balls.

The chase was completed with eight wickets in hand and eight balls remaining

2. Rajasthan Royals – 226 vs Punjab Kings (2020, Sharjah)

Rajasthan Royals chased 224 against Punjab Kings in the 2020 season.

Punjab Kings scored 223 for 2 in 20 overs. Mayank Agarwal scored 106 off 50 balls, while KL Rahul made 69.

Rajasthan Royals reached 226 for 6 in 19.3 overs. Sanju Samson scored 85 off 42 balls, and Steve Smith made 50. Rahul Tewatia scored 53 off 31 balls and hit five sixes in one over during the chase.

The target was reached with three balls remaining and four wickets in hand.

3. Mumbai Indians – 219 vs Chennai Super Kings (2021, Delhi)

Mumbai Indians chased 219 against Chennai Super Kings in 2021.

Chennai Super Kings scored 218 for 4 in 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 88, Faf du Plessis made 50, and Moeen Ali added 58 off 36 balls.

Mumbai Indians reached 219 for 6 in 20 overs. Kieron Pollard scored 87 not out off 34 balls and led the chase.

The winning runs were scored on the final ball, with Mumbai Indians finishing with four wickets in hand.

4. Rajasthan Royals – 217 vs Deccan Chargers (2008, Hyderabad)

Rajasthan Royals chased 215 in the 2008 season.

Deccan Chargers scored 214 for 5 in 20 overs.

Rajasthan Royals reached 217 for 7 in 19.5 overs. Graeme Smith scored 71, and Yusuf Pathan made 61 off 28 balls.

The chase was completed with one ball remaining and three wickets in hand.

5. Kolkata Knight Riders – 215 vs Punjab Kings (2018, Indore)

Kolkata Knight Riders chased 215 against Punjab Kings in 2018.

Punjab Kings scored 214 for 8 in 20 overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders reached 215 for 7 in 19.4 overs. Sunil Narine scored 75 off 36 balls at the top, while Dinesh Karthik made 45.

The target was achieved with two balls remaining and three wickets in hand.