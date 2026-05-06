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IPL 2026 final shifted from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad

The BCCI said the venue was changed because of “certain requirements” from local authorities and the state association.

IPL Final

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, which has a capacity of 130,000, will host the title clash. It is the world’s largest cricket stadium.

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Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 06, 2026
Eastern Eye

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The Indian Premier League (IPL) final will now be held in Ahmedabad on May 31 instead of Bengaluru, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said on Wednesday.

The BCCI said the venue was changed because of “certain requirements” from local authorities and the state association.

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, which has a capacity of 130,000, will host the title clash. It is the world’s largest cricket stadium.

Bengaluru had been cleared to host five matches this IPL season despite a stampede outside the city’s main cricket stadium last year that killed 11 young fans.

Qualifier 1, involving the top two teams in the standings, will be played in Dharamsala on May 26. The winner will qualify directly for the final.

Chandigarh will host the Eliminator on May 27 between the teams placed third and fourth. The same venue will also stage Qualifier 2 on May 29, where the loser of Qualifier 1 will face the winner of the Eliminator for a place in the final.

The IPL is the world’s richest cricket league and features leading international players. The tournament is broadcast globally and several franchises are backed by Bollywood stars.

It is also one of the BCCI’s main revenue sources and was estimated in 2020 to generate more than $11 billion a year for the Indian economy.

ahmedabadbccibengaluruipl 2026narendra modi stadium

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