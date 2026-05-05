Mumbai chase 229 to beat Lucknow, playoff hopes remain

OPENERS Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton led Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL on Monday, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Rohit scored 84 and Rickelton made 83 as the pair added 143 runs to set up Mumbai’s chase of 229, which was completed with eight balls remaining at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai, playing without unwell captain Hardik Pandya, remain ninth in the 10-team table with three wins in 10 matches. Lucknow, led by Rishabh Pant, are at the bottom and close to being out of the playoff race.

"I think we need some good luck, man," said Pant. "That's the only thing I'm going to say. And it's going to take some more effort from us, for sure."

The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the playoffs.

Rohit, 39, returned after missing five matches and hit his second fifty of the season, striking six fours and seven sixes in his 44-ball innings. Rickelton continued his form with 83 off 32 balls before being dismissed in the 11th over.

"One of Mumbai's greatest, one of India's greatest," Rickelton said of his opening partner. "I really enjoy spending time out there."

Rohit, who came in as an impact substitute after Lucknow posted 228-5, kept the scoring rate steady with pull shots and flicks before being dismissed by Manimaran Siddharth. Tilak Varma was out for 11 soon after.

Stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav scored 12 before he was dismissed. Naman Dhir made 23 not out and Will Jacks hit the winning six in his unbeaten 10 as Mumbai completed the chase.

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran scored 63 off 21 balls to push Lucknow towards a big total. Mitchell Marsh made 44 off 25 balls and added 94 for the second wicket with Pooran.

Corbin Bosch dismissed both Pooran and Marsh in the ninth over, slowing Lucknow’s progress. Aiden Markram made 31 not out and Himmat Singh scored 40 not out as the pair added 68, but managed only one boundary in the final three overs.

(With inputs from agencies)