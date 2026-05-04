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IPL: Consortium led by Mittal, Poonawalla agrees to buy Rajasthan Royals

Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, including from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the antitrust watchdog and the IPL Governing Council, and is expected in the third quarter of 2026.

Lakshmi Mittal

Rajasthan Royals IPL team ownership deal by Mittal and Poonawalla consortium

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Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 04, 2026
Eastern Eye

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A CONSORTIUM led by steel billionaire Lakshmi Mittal and vaccine tycoon Adar Poonawalla has agreed to acquire Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals in a deal valuing the team at $1.65 billion, a statement said.

Mittal will hold about 75 per cent of the franchise along with his family, while Poonawalla is set to own around 18 per cent, the statement issued by the consortium said. Existing investors, including Manoj Badale, will retain about a 7 per cent stake.

The deal includes the Rajasthan Royals’ men’s IPL team as well as its sister franchises Paarl Royals in South Africa’s SA20 competition and Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League.

Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, including from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the antitrust watchdog and the IPL Governing Council, and is expected in the third quarter of 2026.

Mittal, his son Aditya and daughter Vanisha Mittal-Bhatia, Poonawalla and Badale will join the Rajasthan Royals’ board following completion.

Badale will continue to support the franchise in an ongoing role.

(With inputs from Reuters)

adar poonawallacricket businessipllakshmi mittalrajasthan royals

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