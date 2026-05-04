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UK food prices set to jump 50 per cent by November as inflation pressures deepen

Staples surge, energy shocks and climate strain push household food bills higher

UK Food Prices

Between 2022 and 2023, average household food bills rose by £605, with £244 of that increase linked directly to higher energy costs

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseMay 04, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business coverage, with a particular focus on the UK property market. A postgraduate in financial journalism, she reports on market trends, hidden economic shifts and the financial realities shaping business ecosystem. Her work also includes profiling high-profile business leader for the Asian Business Awards, and conducting in-depth interviews across the UK business landscape. Alongside her reporting, she produces daily digital video content exploring business, property and economic developments.

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  • UK food prices could be 50 per cent higher than 2021 levels by November
  • Staples like eggs, beef and chocolate have risen up to 64 per cent, olive oil 113 per cent
  • Average household food bills already up by £605, with more pressure expected

Food prices in the UK are on track to be around 50 per cent higher by November compared to levels seen at the start of the cost of living crisis in 2021, according to new analysis. That kind of increase would effectively compress nearly two decades of price growth into just over five years, raising concerns about the pace of UK food inflation and its long-term impact.

Researchers at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit suggest this shift is being driven by a mix of global and domestic pressures, from volatile energy markets to climate-related disruptions. For households, it means food bills are becoming one of the most persistent financial strains, with little room to cut back.

The numbers are already adding up. Between 2022 and 2023, average household food bills rose by £605, with £244 of that increase linked directly to higher energy costs, the analysis shows.

What’s driving prices higher

The surge has been especially visible in everyday staples. Items such as pasta, frozen vegetables, eggs, beef and chocolate have climbed between 50 per cent and 64 per cent. Olive oil, often seen as a kitchen essential, has risen even more sharply, up by 113 per cent.

Behind these increases is a combination of rising oil and gas prices, higher costs for synthetic fertilisers, and extreme weather events affecting production. Droughts, floods and heatwaves in key growing regions have all played a role, making supply less predictable and more expensive.

More recently, products like butter, milk, beef, chocolate and coffee have added fresh pressure, with prices for these goods reportedly rising more than four times faster than other food and drink categories.

The situation may not ease soon. The disruption linked to the Strait of Hormuz has raised fresh concerns around fertiliser supply, a critical input for global food production. Around 40 to 50 per cent of the world’s food output depends on nitrogen-based fertilisers, and any prolonged disruption could feed through into higher prices within months.

Households adapt, but strain remains

For many families, especially those on lower incomes, the steady rise in UK food prices is becoming harder to absorb. Anna Taylor of the The Food Foundation reportedly said that when food prices rise this quickly, households are often left with little choice but to cut back on what they eat.

She added, as quoted in a news report, that this can lead to people skipping meals, children going hungry and diet-related health issues increasing, which in turn puts added pressure on the National Health Service.

There are signs that behaviour is shifting. Data from the Waste and Resources Action Programme suggests food waste for basics such as bread, milk, chicken and potatoes has fallen from 21 per cent to 18.8 per cent since 2024, as households become more cautious about what they throw away.

Even so, food waste appears to be a secondary concern. Surveys indicate that shoppers are more focused on rising prices, the healthiness of their diet and broader food quality issues, with waste slipping into the background.

For now, the broader picture remains uncertain. While grocery inflation currently sits at around 3.8 per cent year-on-year, according to Worldpanel data, the full impact of ongoing global tensions has yet to fully reach supermarket shelves. If it does, the next phase of the food price story could still be unfolding.

eggs beef chocolatefood inflationnovember staplesuk food pricesfood price in uk

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