UK airlines turn to early cancellations to dodge summer fuel disruption

Airlines may cancel or merge flights weeks in advance to save jet fuel

New UK rules protect airport slots even if services are reduced

Passengers likely to get earlier notice, but fewer flight choices

The UK airline industry is quietly preparing for a different kind of summer. With jet fuel supply concerns building due to the ongoing Middle East conflict, airlines are now being given the option to cancel or combine flights well in advance rather than risk last-minute disruption.

Under contingency measures set out on May 3, carriers can adjust schedules early if fuel shortages begin to bite. That could mean cutting one or two services on routes where multiple flights run daily, especially if bookings are weak. The goal is to avoid planes flying half-empty while also giving passengers enough time to switch to alternative flights.

This is where the shift becomes noticeable. Instead of travellers turning up at the airport only to face cancellations, airlines are expected to act weeks ahead. Flights that fail to sell a significant share of seats may be pulled, with passengers moved onto other services operating the same day.

Behind the policy shift

At the centre of this planning is the disruption linked to the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global fuel supplies that has remained effectively closed since early March. The UK, which imports around 65 per cent of its jet fuel, is seen as particularly exposed if shortages worsen.

While airlines insist operations remain stable for now, there is a growing sense that pressure could build by June. The government has responded by allowing airlines to temporarily return a portion of their take-off and landing slots without losing them for future seasons. This removes the need to run near-empty aircraft simply to retain those rights.

The move has been backed by industry groups. Tim Alderslade of Airlines UK reportedly said the sector continues to operate normally but welcomed the flexibility to “adjust schedules responsibly” and avoid unnecessary flying.

Major carriers including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and easyJet have been part of ongoing discussions, alongside airport operators and regulators such as the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

What this means for travellers

For passengers, the changes could feel like a trade-off. There may be fewer flight options on certain routes, but the expectation is clearer communication and less chaos on departure day. Airlines are expected to cancel flights at least two weeks in advance, giving travellers time to rearrange plans.

There is still some uncertainty around passenger rights. Airlines had pushed for fuel shortages to be classified as “extraordinary circumstances”, which could limit compensation payouts. UK ministers have not formally adopted that position, though the European Commission has indicated compensation may not apply if airlines can prove disruptions were directly caused by fuel shortages.

Travel expert Simon Calder reportedly said airlines remain responsible for getting passengers to their destination on the same day where possible. If delays or cancellations do occur, travellers are still entitled to rerouting or refunds, along with basic care such as meals, refreshments and accommodation if required.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander suggested the measures are about staying ahead of potential problems, as quoted in a news report, with the aim of offering families more certainty during peak travel months.

For now, the system is being adjusted before the real pressure begins. Whether that is enough will likely depend on how the fuel situation unfolds in the weeks leading into summer.