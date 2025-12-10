Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Essex GP struck off for bribing sexual assault accuser

Chelmsford GP sentenced to 14 months in prison for attempting to pervert justice

Essex GP struck off for bribing sexual assault accuser

Dr Mukhtar Hussain received a 14-month jail sentence earlier this year (Photo for representation: iStock)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod Thomas Dec 10, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

A GP from Essex has been permanently removed from the medical register following his imprisonment for attempting to obstruct justice.

Dr Mukhtar Hussain received a 14-month jail sentence earlier this year after he attempted to pay a patient £5,000 to drop allegations that he had sexually assaulted her, according to a tribunal.

The Asian, who trained in Pakistan and practised as a GP in the Chelmsford area for nearly two decades, faced trial and was cleared of sexual assault by a jury.

However, on March 2, 2023, he pleaded guilty to an act intended to obstruct the course of justice and received his sentence on February 5 this year.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) misconduct hearing in November heard that between March and November 2020, Dr Hussain had visited the complainant, known as "Patient A", at her home multiple times for medical examinations.

Police began investigating in January 2021 after Patient A alleged Dr Hussain had sexually assaulted her during home visits. The woman said she lived "in fear" of the doctor and switched GP surgeries.

While Dr Hussain denied sexual assault and was found not guilty at trial, he went to the woman's home on April 12, 2021 before the trial and "begged her" to speak with him.

The misconduct hearing heard Dr Hussain told the woman not to contact police and that they should "sort out the issues between [themselves]".

He then produced an envelope with £5,000 in cash and a USB stick containing an email he had written for her to send to police, describing the matter as a "misunderstanding" and withdrawing the allegations.

In his sentencing comments, Judge Richard Wilkin said Dr Hussain had attempted to get the patient's case dismissed "by seeking both to emotionally manipulate her in what [he] discussed with her, including about her religion" and "pay her off".

The woman was left "freaking out, shaking, scared and on edge" following the visit, the misconduct hearing was told.

After admitting the charge in 2023, Dr Hussain was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court by Judge Wilkin on February 5 this year to 14 months in prison.

Rachel Jones, chair of Dr Hussain's misconduct panel, determined that he represented a "high" continuing risk to the public if he remained a GP.

Jones said the GP had demonstrated "limited" understanding of his actions, and as Judge Wilkin noted during sentencing, the doctor's attitude was one of "downplaying your offending" and that he was sorry to be caught, "but nothing more than that".

The panel determined that Dr Hussain's immediate removal from the medical register was required "to properly protect public confidence" in medicine.

dr mukhtar hussain sexual assault

Related News

child sexual abuse
News

One billion people faced sexual violence as children, study reveals

Former children’s commissioner to lead child sexual abuse inquiry
News

Former children’s commissioner to lead child sexual abuse inquiry

Covid fraud
News

UK lost nearly £11bn to Covid fraud, report finds

More For You

John Xavier

In 2019, Xavier founded London Baron Limited, with Manavatty as its flagship product.

John Xavier

How John Xavier turned Kerala’s traditional arrack into Manavatty — a rising UK spirits brand

Highlights

  • Manavatty now available in over 250 off-licence shops across the UK and expanding to 20 countries.
  • Brand won bronze at London Spirits Competition 2025 and Spirit Bronze 2025 at International Wine and Spirit Competition.
  • Scottish National Party auctioned signed Manavatty bottles at Edinburgh for party fundraising.
When Scotland's first minister John Swinney signed a bottle of Manavatty at the Scottish National Party convention in Edinburgh on (November 15), it marked an extraordinary milestone for an entrepreneur who had resurrected a spirit banned in his native Indian state.
With Scotland's SNP elections approaching in 2026, the party selected Manavatty for their traditional fundraising auction, a recognition that few immigrant-founded brands achieve.

"It's a tradition for the SNP political party to keep a product at an auction and take the funds for party welfare," explains John Xavier, the man behind this unlikely success story.

John Xavier Manavatty was selected for SNP's traditional fundraising auctionJohn Xavier

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us