GP accused of sexual assault for depositing semen into woman’s drink

Dr. Nicholas John Chapman is facing two charges for attempting to engage in non-consensual sexual activity

By: Pramod Thomas

A doctor has been accused of sexually assaulting woman by depositing his semen into the coffee he gave to her for nearly a year, according to reports.

Dr. Nicholas John Chapman, 55, is charged with two counts of attempting to cause a woman, aged 16 or over, to engage in sexual activity without consent, the MailOnline reported.

He is facing two charges for attempting to engage in non-consensual sexual activity by forcing her to ingest his semen, with one incident occurring on September 13, 2021, and the other between September 12, 2020, and September 12, 2021.

The Gloucester Crown Court heard that that the unidentified victim, for legal protection, was shocked after discovering a ‘gloopy’ substance at the bottom of her cup after consuming a hot beverage provided by the doctor.

Upon discovering suspicious specimens, she promptly reported the GP to the police. Laboratory analysis later confirmed that the substance was semen directly linked to the doctor.

Chapman, who was originally from South Africa, was arrested when he turned up to work and suspended from his post following the allegations

According to the prosecution barrister, Richard Posner, the victim had valid grounds for suspicion due to an unfamiliar substance present in her coffee. The prosecution argued that the defendant had added his semen to the beverages prepared for her.

“By adding semen to coffee, he had been attempting to engage her in a form of sexual activity – by her ingesting his semen,” he is reported to have said.

After waiting for another week, the victim collected a sample of the substance from a newly prepared drink. The sample was stored in specimen pots, frozen, and provided to the police. Analysis of the September 2021 coffee revealed a match between the semen and the defendant’s DNA.

Dr. Chapman later asserted that, due to a medical condition, he releases semen while defecating, and there might have been some residual substance on his hands.

According to Posner, the defendant acknowledged masturbating in restrooms but denied sexually gratifying himself over the victim, suggesting he may not have washed his hands.

The prosecution argued that the GP lacked a reasonable explanation for his semen being present in the victim’s drinks.

In defense, barrister Virginia Cornwall informed the court that her client had no sexual interest in the victim.

“He did not make coffee on September 13, denies tampering with her coffee at any time, and does not know who might have done so. He can only assume it was someone else playing a prank,” she is reported to have said.

“While a sample of coffee collected on September 13 contained his biological fluid, it is a result of his underlying medical condition where semen is discharged during bowel movements.”

The trial continues in the case.